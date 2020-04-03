NSA Naples Supports NMCRS Fund Drive

NAPLES, Italy – Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples and its tenant commands began supporting the 2020 Naples Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) Active Duty Fund Drive Campaign, March 4.

The drive will conclude May 1, and funds will be used to support services that provide interest free loans, quick assist loans, direct grants, education loans, budget for baby classes and budget counseling. This year's goal is to exceed $100K total in donations.

Founded in 1904, the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society is a private, non-profit charitable organization. NMCRS operates both ashore and afloat with 4,208 volunteers who assist active duty members and their families during times of need. The organization exists to help pay for food, rent, utilities, vehicle repairs, emergency transportation, disaster relief and other family emergencies.

In 2019, a total of $42.5 million in financial assistance was provided to over 47,000 clients Navy and Marine Corps-wide. NSA Naples NMCRS provided $96,368 in assistance of 69 cases.

"We’ve steadily increased our numbers over the last three years," said Nicole Breed, director, Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society Naples. "With the level of motivation and generosity we see out here in Naples, I see no reason why that upward trend won’t continue.”

As the NMCRS Naples Director, Breed oversees the Naples area fund drive and coordinates meetings and fundraising events with the Naples tenant command coordinators.

“This year’s campaign motto is ‘By Our Own—For Our Own’. This is about Sailors and Marines helping fellow Sailors and Marines. We'd like to raise $100 thousand this year," said Breed. "People here are always willing and excited to help out however they can.”

Success of the campaign is directly related to face-to-face contact with Marines and Sailors.

"Our goal this year is 100-percent contact with all Sailors and Marines at NSA Naples," said Master-At-Arms Chief Petty Officer Matthew Birmingham, fund drive Coordinator. "It’s not just about getting donations, but also making our service members aware of the resources that are out there for them.”

NMCRS's programs are completely funded by charitable contributions. All contributions are on a volunteer basis and are tax deductible. Contributions may be made by cash, check or allotment for active duty personnel.

“For many Service Members who have run into financial hardship, NMCRS is the only viable resource available to them,” said Birmingham. “This fund drive is vital to keeping NMCRS operating to enable continued support for those who need it.”

NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia.

