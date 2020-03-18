Task Force Spartan Shield Transfer of Authority Ceremony

Soldiers of the 42nd Infantry "Rainbow" Division assumed authority of U.S. Army Central Command's Task Force Spartan during a transfer of authority ceremony held here, March 18, 2020.



More than 600 Army National Guardsmen with the 42nd deployed in March to assume control of the task force comprised of more than 10,000 U.S. service members in the Middle East.



"The 42nd is manned, equipped, and trained to assume the duties of Task Force Spartan." Maj. Gen. Steven Ferrari, the Commanding General of the 42nd ID said. "We look forward to working with Lt. Gen. Ferrell and the Army Central team, our subordinate units and unified action partners knowing that we will face significant challenges ahead in this ever evolving, complex operating environment."



The New York-headquartered division takes the reins from the Indiana National Guard's 38th "Cyclone" Infantry Division which controlled Task Force Spartan since July 2019.



Task Force Spartan is a unique, multi-component organization, made up of active Army and Army National Guard units, rounded out by U.S. Army Reserve support units. The Soldiers' mission is to help build partner capacity in the Middle East, to promote regional self-reliance, deter regional aggression and to increase security.

