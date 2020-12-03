BATAAN WINS LREA

ARABIAN SEA – Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic recognized the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) as the recipient of the Logistics Readiness Excellence Award (LREA) for fiscal year 2019.

The award highlights the efforts and accomplishments of logistics specialists in Bataan’s readiness divisions.



“It feels great to win this award because it shows ’Big Navy’ that even though we are in different divisions we are able to come together and work well as one team,” said Logistics Specialist 1st Class Tabaris Pona.

The winners of the LREA were recognized for superior performance from October 2018 to Sept 2019. Bataan was selected based on three categories: accountability, sustainability and the ship’s Supply Management Certification score.



“The [commanding officer] gave us a special shout out during the replenishment-at-sea announcing to the command that we won,” said Logistics Specialist 1st Class Daniela Arias. “Receiving this award validates how much we care about our job as a supply department. I think we do our jobs very well and it feels special to get this recognition.”

The award symbolizes the importance of the supply department and their ability to get the ship ready for deployment.



“It is important, especially for the junior Sailors, because we ask a lot out of them and sometimes they may not understand the whole picture,” said Logistics Specialist 1st Class Maicon Firmino. “Each readiness division affects the others and when we are able to come together we dominate.”



Bataan is the flagship of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group, which, with the embarked 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations to reassure allies and partners and preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region.

