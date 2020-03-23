SLRC Vital in FLNG COVID-19 Response

As COVID-19 Community Based Testing Sites open throughout the state, Florida’s State Logistics Response Center gives these drive-thru sites the required supplies.



The SLRC distributes water, food, gloves, Tyvek suits, ventilators and other essential medical supplies required for these CBTS to thrive.



“The mission of the SLRC is to provide the entire state of Florida its logical needs,” said Master Sgt. Danny Marchlewski, with the 930th Digital Liaison Detachment. “Once we receive the supplies from the state, we fulfil missions based off of our inventory.”



Florida’s Department of Emergency Management purchases supplies and routes them to the SLRC. From there, Soldiers at the SLRC conduct inventory and prepare the items to be shipped for missions.



“We’ve been shipping out a lot of medical supplies,” said Spc. William Mejia, with the 856th Quartermaster Company. “We’ve supplied the CBTS location in Broward, Miami-Dade and Orange counties.”



As every mission requires equipment, the operations of the SLRC is critical for success.



“The SLC is the heartbeat of the operation,” said Marchlewski. “Once we receive the mission, we prioritize and fulfill those missions. We ensure Soldiers receive the equipment needed to complete the mission.”



There are currently 1,171 total positive cases in Florida residents per the Florida Department of Health.

