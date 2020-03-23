Guam National Guard activated in response to COVID-19

Photo By JoAnna Delfin | BARRIGADA, Guam (March 23, 2020) – Tech. Sgt. Shawn Morrison, left, and Senior...... read more read more Photo By JoAnna Delfin | BARRIGADA, Guam (March 23, 2020) – Tech. Sgt. Shawn Morrison, left, and Senior Airman Keith Orlino, Guam Air National Guard, provide security support to the Guam Police Department at a COVID-19 isolation facility in Barrigada, Guam March 23. By the direction of Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, the GUNG was activated March 21 to assist the local government’s COVID-19 response efforts. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by JoAnna Delfin) see less | View Image Page

BARRIGADA, Guam (March 23, 2020) – By direction of Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, the Guam National Guard was activated March 21, to assist the local government COVID-19 response efforts.



More than 40 GUNG Soldiers and Airmen were placed on state active duty to support the Guam Police Department with perimeter security and visitor control at isolation sites and quarantine locations on island.



“Our Soldiers and Airmen are highly trained and capable, and they will help GPD maintain safety, security and quality of life for our people of Guam,” said Maj. Gen. (GU) Esther Aguigui, the adjutant general, GUNG.



Senior Airman Keith Orlino, 254th Security Forces Squadron, was posted at Guam’s COVID-19 isolation unit in Barrigada and assisted with traffic control and visitor checks alongside GPD officers.



“During this time, I feel good knowing that we’re out here contributing alongside our partners,” he said. “We will beat it; it’s just a matter of time and following the direction of our leadership and governor. I am really happy to be here and I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.”



While Soldiers and Airmen are currently serving in a security forces capacity, they are able to adjust pending mission requests and requirements deemed necessary by the adjutant general.