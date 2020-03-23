Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Guam National Guard activated in response to COVID-19

    Guam National Guard activated in response to COVID-19

    Photo By JoAnna Delfin | BARRIGADA, Guam (March 23, 2020) – Tech. Sgt. Shawn Morrison, left, and Senior...... read more read more

    BARRIGADA , GUAM

    03.23.2020

    Story by JoAnna Delfin 

    Guam National Guard

    BARRIGADA, Guam (March 23, 2020) – By direction of Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, the Guam National Guard was activated March 21, to assist the local government COVID-19 response efforts.

    More than 40 GUNG Soldiers and Airmen were placed on state active duty to support the Guam Police Department with perimeter security and visitor control at isolation sites and quarantine locations on island.

    “Our Soldiers and Airmen are highly trained and capable, and they will help GPD maintain safety, security and quality of life for our people of Guam,” said Maj. Gen. (GU) Esther Aguigui, the adjutant general, GUNG.

    Senior Airman Keith Orlino, 254th Security Forces Squadron, was posted at Guam’s COVID-19 isolation unit in Barrigada and assisted with traffic control and visitor checks alongside GPD officers.

    “During this time, I feel good knowing that we’re out here contributing alongside our partners,” he said. “We will beat it; it’s just a matter of time and following the direction of our leadership and governor. I am really happy to be here and I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.”

    While Soldiers and Airmen are currently serving in a security forces capacity, they are able to adjust pending mission requests and requirements deemed necessary by the adjutant general.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2020
    Date Posted: 03.23.2020 20:20
    Story ID: 365750
    Location: BARRIGADA , GU 
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guam National Guard activated in response to COVID-19, by JoAnna Delfin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Guam
    Guam National Guard
    Air Force
    Army
    National Guard
    Guam Army National Guard
    Guam Air National Guard
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  • Flag/Report Story

    • LEAVE A COMMENT