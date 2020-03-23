Hard Rock Stadium: FLNG’s newest CBTS

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – (March 23, 2020) – Florida National Guard Soldiers and Airman opened South Florida’s second COVID-19 drive-thru Community Based Testing Site at the Hard Rock Stadium today in support of the Federal Emergency Management Agency.



Units from all over Florida, from the panhandle to nearby units in Miami, are supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSatins’ request. Soldiers that play in the Army Band are directing traffic, while Soldiers from transportation units are scribing patient test information, as well as distributing water and supplies to other service members.



“Right now, we are tasked to do road guard duty,” said Spc. Joshua Guzman, with the 13th Army Band. “I am honored to be here. This is why I joined the National Guard, when it comes to the Army Band, we are prepared to fill any job that is needed.”



There are several essential tasks in establishing each CBTS. These task include: supplying food, water and supplies to service members, directing traffic through the lanes, and mentoring junior enlisted during their first state active duty.



Soldiers and Airmen are taking on these roles regardless of their military occupation specialty (MOS). They are eager to help one another and continue to play a vital role in the success of the FLNG’s current mission.



“Our current mission is to provide assistance and aide to the citizens of Miami,” said Spc. Shanika Naine, with the 1218th Transportation Company, West Palm Beach Fla. “Normalizing citizens, restoring stability and restoring lives to their normal states is something that we and our families can be proud of.”



With two COVID-19 CBTS opened in South Florida since Friday, more than 3,000 residents have been tested. There are currently 937 positive cases in Florida residents and 70 positive cases in non-Florida residents per the Florida Department of Health.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.23.2020 Date Posted: 03.23.2020 15:54 Story ID: 365733 Location: FL, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hard Rock Stadium: FLNG’s newest CBTS, by SGT Leia Tascarini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.