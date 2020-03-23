NUWC Division Newport’s ANTX Innovation Team wins Technology Transfer Innovation Award

Photo By Richard Allen | The Division Newport Advanced Naval Technology Exercise (ANTX) Technology Transfer...... read more read more Photo By Richard Allen | The Division Newport Advanced Naval Technology Exercise (ANTX) Technology Transfer Innovation Team has won the Federal Laboratory Consortium (FLC) 2020 Technology Transfer Innovation Award. Team members and ANTX supporters include Dr. Peter Hardro (front row from left), ANTX director; Christian Schumacher, ANTX technical lead; Chuck Morrison, Security Operations; Mary Sylvia, ANTX Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA), Process and Content Definition; Molly Magee, Southeastern New England Defense Industrial Alliance (SENEDIA), Partnership Intermediary Agreement partner; Susan Farley, MRC; Mike Geremia, Facilities; Ryan Beatley, Waterfront Operations. Team members not in photo: James Kasischke, ANTX Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) legal counsel; Valerie Larkin, ANTX CRADA Execution; Jeffrey Prater, ANTX Communications; and Scott Vertefeuille, Division Newport Security manager. see less | View Image Page

NEWPORT, R.I. — The Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport’s Advanced Naval Technology Exercise (ANTX) Technology Transfer Innovation Team has won the Federal Laboratory Consortium (FLC) 2020 Technology Transfer Innovation Award.



The FLC is a congressionally mandated organization that educates, promotes, and facilitates federal technology transfer. This award recognizes federal laboratories that successfully implement innovative or unconventional technology transfer approaches that result in a significant increase in technology transfer activities.



Team members are Dr. Peter Hardro, ANTX director; Christian Schumacher, ANTX technical lead; James Kasischke, ANTX Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) legal counsel; Valerie Larkin, ANTX CRADA Execution; Jeffrey Prater, ANTX Communications; Mary Sylvia, ANTX CRADA Process and Content Definition; Scott Vertefeuille, Division Newport security manager; and Molly Magee, Southeastern New England Defense Industrial Alliance (SENEDIA) Partnership Intermediary Agreement partner.



Headed into it’s fifth year, ANTX has expanded each year in scope and scale becoming a model for similar events across the naval research and development enterprise and serves as an important strategic partnering and technology transfer engagement event that first started at Division Newport. ANTX is a collaborative, low-risk environment for technology developers and the Navy to demonstrate rapidly developed prototypes.



ANTX 2019, “Prepare for Battle: Undersea Security,” featured more than 70 participants from industry, academia, and other warfare centers. ANTX 2019 focused on technologies and future concepts that explore and interact with the maritime domain, connecting assets from the seafloor to space and ensuring their security, in order to bring data home. The collaboration that occurs during each ANTX has resulted in the advancement of technology — both for Division Newport technologies and for those of industry and academia partners.



Examples of NUWC Division Newport and ANTX participant collaborations include:



A novel Thermaphone — a collaboration began between the Division and the University of Texas on a device that created sound from heat using carbon nanotube fibers. NUWC engineers developed a housing that would work underwater resulting in the development of a Thermophone;

After learning about the SeaDrone Inspector at ANTX 2019, Division Newport purchased their new sensor technology for experimental use. The SeaDrone Inspector 3 is a multi-purpose unmanned underwater system ranging from basic ship maintenance and security to advanced UUV solutions; and

ANTX facilitated the development of fuel cells in UUVs.

The winners will receive their awards at the FLC national meeting planned for April in Portland, Oregon in April.



NUWC Newport is a shore command of the U.S. Navy within the Naval Sea Systems Command, which engineers, builds and supports America’s fleet of ships and combat systems. NUWC Newport provides research, development, test and evaluation, engineering and fleet support for submarines, autonomous underwater systems, undersea offensive and defensive weapons systems, and countermeasures associated with undersea warfare.



NUWC Newport is the oldest warfare center in the country, tracing its heritage to the Naval Torpedo Station established on Goat Island in Newport Harbor in 1869. Commanded by Capt. Michael Coughlin, NUWC Newport maintains major detachments in West Palm Beach, Florida, and Andros Island in the Bahamas, as well as test facilities at Seneca Lake and Fisher's Island, New York, Leesburg, Florida, and Dodge Pond, Connecticut.