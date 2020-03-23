CE DASH: Technical Support at Your Service

Written by W. Ken Gray, CE DASH Program Manager





CE DASH is a one-stop, web-based source for our subject matter experts and CE DASH content managers to share the latest technical information with the field.



CE DASH has about 70 services and 237 topics – from antiterrorism to facility metering – each with resources, frequently asked questions, and announcements on upcoming trainings and events. CE DASH also includes more than 30 workspaces for internal team collaboration. Content on the website is organized in a simple-to-navigate style. In 2020, the search feature was modernized to make finding information even easier.



This website is valuable for the field in finding official information and keeping up-to-date on emerging issues, policy changes, and training opportunities. Since its launch in May 2017, CE DASH has received tremendous support that continues to grow, averaging about 39,000 page views each month.



The greatest expansion of CE DASH continues to be its growing suite of tools, trackers, and workflows to manage data from across the enterprise. The website currently has 18 tools, data calls, and dashboards available. Many Airmen Engineers have utilized the CE DASH Integrated Priority List (IPL) Validation Tool to help build the FY20-23 project list. Approximately 19,000 documents have been uploaded and used to help validate over 2,500 projects.



In July 2019, the CE DASH team launched the Aircraft Characteristics Database. This database is the first of its kind for the Air Force – it is a single source of aircraft information including aircraft dimensions, images, parking and maneuvering, weights, and surface compatibility data. It serves as a standardized reference library for use by Air Force Civil Engineers to support and expedite mission planning across the world.



One month later, CE DASH launched the Integrated Pest Management Dashboard. This dashboard is used to track pest management plans and certifications by installation. AFCEC and the field can view roll-up and installation-specific statuses and associated documents for Integrated Pest Management program reviews and trip reports. This dashboard also includes a comprehensive and readily accessible repository of Air Force Pest Management plans. The enterprise supports AFCEC with overall program planning, resourcing, decision-making, and execution.



In support of CE Dash, the AFCEC Tyndall team is dedicated to receiving questions and requests, as well as answering and tracking responses, to support execution of the mission across the full operational spectrum. Since CE DASH’s inception, the Reachback Center (RBC) has processed about 28,000 tickets. The RBC is a cornerstone of CE DASH, providing easy inquiry submittals and online responses to questions from the field.

CE DASH has come a long way since its initial launch, and is expected to continue growing. In FY20, the CE DASH team will focus on providing direct support to the bases by adding new tools and features, including an airfield waiver support tracker, energy savings performance contract tracker, and additional tools for budgeting and project execution.



If you haven’t yet, try out CE DASH at https://cs2.eis.af.mil/sites/10159/ (common access card-enabled).

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.23.2020 Date Posted: 03.23.2020 14:04 Story ID: 365724 Location: US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CE DASH: Technical Support at Your Service, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.