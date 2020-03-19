BALTIMORE -- Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District, is incorporating preventative measures, including limiting some day-to-day operations at its Regulatory Program offices, such as postponing office meetings and public engagements to minimize potential exposure to Corps personnel, permit applicants and the general public.



Field site visits will continue on a case-by-case basis following appropriate safety precautions and “social-distancing” measures.



Changes to operations include the immediate postponing of any Corps-hosted events that require travel or bring together more than 10 people; and reviewing participation in gatherings and meetings hosted by other state or local organizations.



“Safety is at the forefront of our decision-making,” said Col. John Litz, commander of the Baltimore District. “Our aim is to ensure these changes do not stop us from processing permits for applicants across Maryland, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C., though some impact is inevitable.”



Regulatory staff will continue to process/evaluate permit applications and materials, conduct phone conferences, host or participate in virtual meetings and respond to inquiries by email or phone.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.19.2020 Date Posted: 03.23.2020 13:59 Story ID: 365721 Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Corps to limit Regulatory Program operations in Maryland, Pennsylvania, DC in response to COVID-19, by Sarah Lazo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.