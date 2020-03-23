Kentucky Guard promotes newest general

FRANKFORT, Ky. – On Sunday, The Kentucky National Guard promoted from its ranks the newest General in the U.S. Army, Brigadier General Robert J. Larkin.



Brig. Gen. Larkin was pinned by his wife, Tracy and his son, Aidan, in a small ceremony in The Adjutant General’s office on Boone National Guard Center in Frankfort, Ky. yesterday.



“Normally when we get the opportunity to promote our service members to the rank of general, it’s a grand occasion,” said Brig. Gen. Hal Lamberton, Kentucky’s adjutant general. “But under the current circumstances, we felt that it was necessary to keep the ceremony small. I also need to put my new general to work immediately for the COVID response, so we couldn’t wait.”



A civilian firefighter by trade, and currently the Battalion Chief for the Lexington Fire Department, Larkin is intimately familiar with service to the country and to the commonwealth.



"The citizens of Lexington are served by some incredible leaders in our Fire Department, and that certainly includes Battalion Chief of Special Operations Robert Larkin,” said Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton. “Chief Larkin has accomplishments at some of the highest levels of service in the City, and for our country. Congratulations, General Larkin, and on behalf on the City of Lexington, thank you for your service."



For Lexington Fire Chief Kristin Chilton, Larkin’s contribution to the Fire Department has been exceptional.



“Battalion Chief Rob Larkin is the most senior member of our department. As such, there is no doubt that he serves as a leader not only in title, but also because of the example he sets. Chief Larkin is a reliable and trusted resource who leads our Special Operations Bureau, and is also instrumental in preparing many of the department’s operational plans. We are proud of Chief Larkin and congratulate him on this tremendous achievement!”



Larkin will serve as the Kentucky National Guard’s Assistant Adjutant General – Army and will be directly responsible for the Kentucky Army National Guard’s posture and continued development answering directly to The Adjutant General.



During his remarks, Larkin recognized the significance of the situation at hand across both the nation and state and committed to doing his part to help.



“If I owe anything to anyone for this opportunity it would be to those who’ve mentored me along the way and to my family for their support,” remarked Larkin. “This pandemic is something we’ve never seen before, but I know we will get through it and I know the Kentucky Guard will be instrumental in the process. Mission first, people always.”

