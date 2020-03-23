NUWC Division Newport balances commitment to safety and fleet support during the COVID-19 pandemic

NEWPORT, R.I. — At Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport, our first priority is to keep our workforce healthy and workplaces safe so our team can remain focused on their mission to support the United States Navy. Recently, we implemented maximum telework to minimize exposure and reduce risk while significantly curtailing travel to mission essential only. Hand sanitizer stations are located throughout the campus and to increase our workplace hygiene, we have distributed disinfectant wipes to our buildings. Additionally, we initiated a contract action to bring supplemental cleaning contract to our common areas. As another protective measure, gathering places on campus have been closed to ensure greater social distancing.



On March 20, we implemented a maximum flex work schedule to give our workforce more flexibilities to tailor work schedules that work best for each employee while simultaneously facilitating our ability to continue to work as needed to support our ships and sailors. The NUWC Division Newport leadership team is committed to ensuring workforce safety and to mitigating as best possible the risks associated with COVID-19.



NUWC Newport is a shore command of the U.S. Navy within the Naval Sea Systems Command, which engineers, builds and supports America’s fleet of ships and combat systems. NUWC Newport provides research, development, test and evaluation, engineering and fleet support for submarines, autonomous underwater systems, undersea offensive and defensive weapons systems, and countermeasures associated with undersea warfare.



NUWC Newport is the oldest warfare center in the country, tracing its heritage to the Naval Torpedo Station established on Goat Island in Newport Harbor in 1869. Commanded by Capt. Michael Coughlin, NUWC Newport maintains major detachments in West Palm Beach, Florida, and Andros Island in the Bahamas, as well as test facilities at Seneca Lake and Fisher's Island, New York, Leesburg, Florida, and Dodge Pond, Connecticut.

