CIWT Names 2019 Civilians of the Year

By Glenn Sircy, Center for Information Warfare Training



PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT) announced its 2019 Civilians of the Year (COY), March 19.



CIWT selected Ernie Hogan, cryptology training assistant program manager for CIWT as senior-grade COY; Tangela Chue, information systems security manager at CIWT as mid-grade COY; and Joan Patty, lead instructor, instructor evaluator, and subject matter expert for Exchange Server 2010, Linux, Security Plus, and Windows Server 2016 at Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Corry Station as Civilian Instructor of the Year.



“Our CIWT domain is comprised of incredibly talented and professional people, and I’m grateful how our Navy civilians play a vital role in the execution of our mission and in our warfighting effectiveness for the Navy the nation needs," said CIWT's Executive Director Jim Hagy. "I greatly appreciate their dedication and service to not only this command, but this great nation."



Throughout 2019, Hogan led and mentored a diverse group of 24 officers, enlisted, and civilians in all aspects of internal and external curriculum evaluation, development, standardize operations, and revision management of 54 courses, 127 career development plans with an annual budget of $18 million and annual throughput of 12,500 multiservice personnel.



“Based on his exceptional initiative and tremendous dedication to mission success, Mr. Hogan is truly deserving of this recognition,” wrote Chuck Sauter, CIWT’s director of training. “His expertise, extensive experience, and versatility as an assistant program manager are respected throughout the domain. He has contributed immeasurable to the success of CIWT and the training directorate mission!”



As a CIWT information systems security manager, Chue’s efforts and performance were directly responsible to CIWT receiving the Information Technology Management Gold “T” award and ultimately the White “T” award. She voluntarily stood up and took over management of the Electronic Key Management System program supporting CIWT and IWTC Corry Station. She also dedicated personal time as a key organizer to a successful 2019 Pensacola Navy Ball.



“Mrs. Chue consistently goes out of her way to provide quality customer service to both staff and students alike, ensuring network access and security,” added Harold “Mic” O’Connel, CIWT’s training support services director. “Her personal dedication and commitment to CIWT is evident by her direct contributions to CIWT’s successful training mission.”



Utilizing her experience as a retired information systems technician and diverse background in training methodologies, Patty exhibited the highest standards of professionalism, providing over 1,000 hours of instruction to five classes, 25 weeks in length, and graduating 68 personnel IN 2019. She also ensured over 1,056 trainees across four learning sites within the CIWT domain were able to study and learn the most recent industry standard material while practicing and applying those skills in a near real world network environment.



“Mrs. Patty has positively impacted the System Administrator courses within IWTC Corry Station for both first accession Sailors and fleet returnees, leaving an indelible mark that will benefit the information technician community for years to come,” wrote Chief Warrant Officer 3 Scott Bryson, Patty’s supervisor.



Capt. Nick Andrews, CIWT’s commanding officer, offered his thanks and congratulations to the COYs, sharing, “The CIWT team is successful because each of our domain members is committed to our job of preparing Sailors to fight and win in the arena of information warfare. Selecting only one candidate in each competitive category continues to be extremely challenging, as each nominee clearly exceeded expectations in all assigned duties related to each command's training mission. I'm extremely proud of the dedicated hard work and professionalism demonstrated not only by our Civilians of the Year, but by all CIWT domain personnel.”



With four schoolhouse commands, two detachments, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, CIWT trains over 20,000 students every year, delivering trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. CIWT also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community.



For more news from Center for Information Warfare Training domain, visit www.navy.mil/local/cid/, https://www.public.navy.mil/netc/centers/ciwt/, www.facebook.com/NavyCIWT, or www.twitter.com/NavyCIWT.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.23.2020 Date Posted: 03.23.2020 10:03 Story ID: 365700 Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CIWT Names 2019 Civilians of the Year, by Glenn Sircy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.