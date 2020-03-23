B-2 stealth bombers fly alongside Royal Norwegian Air Force F-16s during training mission

Two U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bomber aircraft from the 509th Bomb Wing, Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, and the 131st Bomb Wing, Missouri Air National Guard, operating out of RAF Fairford, U.K., conducted an integration flight with Royal Norwegian Air Force F-16s March 20, 2020, over the Arctic Ocean.



“To ensure a credible deterrent for the high North region, the Air Force alongside our allies and partners must be able to quickly identify threats in the region and respond promptly and effectively,” said Lt. Gen. Steven Basham, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa deputy commander. “Operating B-2s in the Arctic allow us to shape that environment by demonstrating our resolve to deliver combat power anywhere in the world if called upon.”



The U.S. is an Arctic nation and has enduring security interests in the Arctic Region. The U.S. Air Force works with Norway to conduct Arctic missions to ensure mission readiness and interoperability



During this bomber task force iteration, the aircraft also integrated with aircraft from the Royal Air Force and the Royal Netherlands Air Force.



Airmen from the 509th BW and the 131st BW are deployed to RAF Fairford, to conduct training in a joint environment with partners and allies during this BTF rotation which began on March 9, 2020.



Continuing coverage of this deployment is available at: https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/bombertaskforceeurope.

