Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Camp Zama’s new obstacle course provides Soldiers alternate PT option

    Camp Zama’s new obstacle course provides Soldiers alternate PT option

    Photo By Noriko Kudo | Sgt. 1st Class Bobby Capelle, assigned to U.S. Army Japan’s Headquarters and...... read more read more

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    03.23.2020

    Story by Noriko Kudo 

    US Army Garrison - Japan

    CAMP ZAMA, Japan (March 23, 2020) – Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Japan’s Headquarters and Headquarters Company conducted physical training on the newly built obstacle course on Camp Zama March 20.

    Sgt. 1st Class Willie Williams, HHC first sergeant, who coordinated the PT, said he brought his Soldiers for an initial assessment of the new obstacle course, which is located behind Camp Zama’s Music Theater Workshop.

    “To my knowledge, we are the very first ones to go through the obstacle course,” said Williams.

    Sgt. 1st Class Rodriguez gave the group an initial walkthrough of the course in order to get everyone familiarized with its 19 obstacles. After that, the Soldiers did second and third runs at “combat speed,” Williams said.

    “They did awesome,” Williams said. “We had the opportunity to tap into [our inner] 5-year-old kid while still getting a workout.”

    Williams said the obstacle course tied together every aspect of a Soldier’s typical PT session, from cardio to strength and endurance training, and provided an ideal training effect.

    “We will use it as much as we can to get everyone familiar with the obstacle course,” said Williams.

    Spc. Benjamin Wright said the course provided good physical exercise, adding that he enjoyed it so much that he went through a second time. He praised it for being fun, while also physically demanding, and for providing a good “core” workout.

    “(It’s) a win-win situation, getting to work out while enjoying yourself,” said Wright.

    Camp Zama’s Directorate of Public Works constructed the course.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2020
    Date Posted: 03.23.2020 03:38
    Story ID: 365665
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Zama’s new obstacle course provides Soldiers alternate PT option, by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Physical Training
    Camp Zama
    obstacle course
    Soldiers
    fitness
    exercise
    readiness
    PT
    USARJ
    U.S. Army Japan
    DPW
    Directorate of Public Works
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    USAG Japan

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  • Flag/Report Story

    • LEAVE A COMMENT