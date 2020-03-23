Camp Zama’s new obstacle course provides Soldiers alternate PT option

Photo By Noriko Kudo | Sgt. 1st Class Bobby Capelle, assigned to U.S. Army Japan’s Headquarters and...... read more read more Photo By Noriko Kudo | Sgt. 1st Class Bobby Capelle, assigned to U.S. Army Japan’s Headquarters and Headquarters Company, climbs an inclined wall during physical training his unit conducted on the newly built obstacle course on Camp Zama March 20. (U.S. Army photo by Noriko Kudo) see less | View Image Page

CAMP ZAMA, Japan (March 23, 2020) – Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Japan’s Headquarters and Headquarters Company conducted physical training on the newly built obstacle course on Camp Zama March 20.



Sgt. 1st Class Willie Williams, HHC first sergeant, who coordinated the PT, said he brought his Soldiers for an initial assessment of the new obstacle course, which is located behind Camp Zama’s Music Theater Workshop.



“To my knowledge, we are the very first ones to go through the obstacle course,” said Williams.



Sgt. 1st Class Rodriguez gave the group an initial walkthrough of the course in order to get everyone familiarized with its 19 obstacles. After that, the Soldiers did second and third runs at “combat speed,” Williams said.



“They did awesome,” Williams said. “We had the opportunity to tap into [our inner] 5-year-old kid while still getting a workout.”



Williams said the obstacle course tied together every aspect of a Soldier’s typical PT session, from cardio to strength and endurance training, and provided an ideal training effect.



“We will use it as much as we can to get everyone familiar with the obstacle course,” said Williams.



Spc. Benjamin Wright said the course provided good physical exercise, adding that he enjoyed it so much that he went through a second time. He praised it for being fun, while also physically demanding, and for providing a good “core” workout.



“(It’s) a win-win situation, getting to work out while enjoying yourself,” said Wright.



Camp Zama’s Directorate of Public Works constructed the course.