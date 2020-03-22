HONOLULU — The Coast Guard, State of Hawaii, and salvors are working to remove the sailing vessel, Steady Beat, aground near Waikiki Reef Hotel, Sunday.



The owner’s insurance company has hired a salvage team to remove the 35-foot, double masted vessel.



Coast Guard and State of Hawaii responders continue to monitor the situation for environmental and public safety impacts.



Based on mitigation activities, at 10:38 a.m., the federal on-scene coordinator determined the vessel no longer presented a substantial threat of discharge. The State of Hawaii will take the lead for removal, working with the owner's insurance and salvor.



At 2:50 p.m. Saturday, Sector Honolulu watchstanders received a report from Honolulu Ocean Safety and Lifeguard Services of the vessel aground about 50 yards offshore with two people aboard. The vessel was reportedly at anchor offshore when the anchor failed, allowing the vessel to drift.



Sector Honolulu watchstanders issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast (UMIB) notice to mariners, deployed a Station Honolulu 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew, and Coast Guard marine safety personnel responded.



The reported maximum pollution potential was 30 gallons of diesel fuel, engine lube oil, and marine batteries. All 30 gallons of fuel was removed and along with lube oil from the engine, miscellaneous household cleaners, and four marine batteries.



The weather on the scene at the time of the grounding was reportedly 2-foot surf seas and 3 mph winds.



Responders are asking the public to use caution in the vicinity of the grounded vessel and maintain their distance for safety and to allow assessments and removal work to take place uninterrupted.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.22.2020 Date Posted: 03.22.2020 18:50 Story ID: 365657 Location: HONOLULU, HI, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Imagery Available: Coast Guard, partners working to remove aground vessel off Waikiki, by PO2 Amanda Wyrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.