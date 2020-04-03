VP-4 Participates in Tunisia’s IADE

By: VP-4 Public Affairs

DJERBA, Tunisia – The “Skinny Dragons” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 4, currently assigned to Commander Task force 67, participated in the International Aerospace & Defense Exhibition (IADE) 2020 March 4-8.

The Tunisia IADE 2020 provides a forum for international leaders in aerospace and defense to develop partnerships.

One VP-4 P-8A Poseidon multi-mission aircraft and its crew made the journey from Naval Air Station Sigonella to represent U.S. naval aviation at the inaugural event.

“The Exhibition allowed our aircrew and maintenance to interact with their counterparts from the armed services of regional allies and partner nations,” said Lt. j.g Thomas Chretien, a pilot assigned to VP-4. “Fostering these sort of relationships with partner nations helps promote stability and international cooperation in the region.”

The Skinny Dragons showcased the advanced capabilities of the U.S. Navy’s premiere maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft to a number of civilian visitors and regional military officials attending the event.

"The opportunity to meet with international visitors along with civilian and military leaders was a true honor," said Lt. Andrew Kriley, VP-4’s detachment officer in charge. "The people of Tunisia we met were very enthusiastic and our aircrew and maintainers were happy to represent naval aviation at the IADE.”

Among the distinguished guests present at the event, VP-4 Sailors had the opportunity to meet Donald Blome, United States ambassador to Tunisia as he made his way around the exhibition.

The IADE was just one of the many activities the Skinny Dragons conduct to support the collective security interests and interoperability of U.S. allies and partners in the region.

Task Force 67′s official mission is to provide responsive, interoperable, and expeditionary combat ready maritime patrol aircraft and supporting forces to Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and Commander, U.S. 6th Fleet (CNE-CNA-C6F), NATO and Unified Commanders to conduct effective Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW), maintain Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA), enhance regional stability, promote cooperative maritime safety and security, and be decisive while conducting overseas contingency operations.

