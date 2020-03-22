USAFE supports Italy COVID-19 response

Courtesy Photo | A C-130 Hercules stationed out of Ramstein Air Base, Germany delivers pallets of...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A C-130 Hercules stationed out of Ramstein Air Base, Germany delivers pallets of medical equipment to Aviano Air Base, Italy, March 20, 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rebeccah Woodrow) see less | View Image Page

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany – In response to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, an 86th Airlift Wing C-130J Super Hercules out of Ramstein Air Base, Germany, transported an En-Route Patient Staging System (ERPSS) to Aviano AB, Italy, for delivery to the Italian Ministry of Defense. This mobile, or fixed system, provides 10 patient holding/staging beds and can support a maximum throughput of 40 patients in a 24-hours period.



“The COVID-19 pandemic requires that we work with our Allies and partners to meet the challenges together,” said Gen. Jeff Harrigian, commander, U.S Air Forces in Europe.



“This effort demonstrates our mutual support as we team together in response to this public health crisis. We are working closely with our Italian friends, the Department of State, and U.S. European Command to ensure we provide the right equipment in a safe and timely manner,” said Harrigian. “It’s our privilege to support the Italian response, and our continued commitment reflects the values of the American people to provide assistance whenever and wherever it is needed.”



The ERPSS system comes with seven days of medical supplies, operates within two tents and can achieve initial operating capability within one hour of notification. This particular configuration includes a 15-day resupply pallet.

USAFE prepositioned the equipment at Aviano as a prudent measure to potentially support higher COVID-19 risk areas.