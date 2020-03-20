Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commander of Carrier Strike Group Eight Visits USS Normandy

    NORTH ARABIAN SEA, U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    03.20.2020

    Story by Lt.j.g. Brian Weinhardt 

    USS Normandy (CG 60)

    NORTH ARABIAN SEA – The guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60) hosted Rear Adm. Andrew Loiselle, commander, Carrier Strike Group Eight, in the North Arabian Sea on March 20.

    Rear Adm. Loiselle spent the day aboard Normandy, meeting Sailors and recognizing them for their efforts and commitment to mission during their on-going 2019-2020 deployment.

    Normandy deployed on September 13, 2019, and has since operated across the 2nd, 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operations as part of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group, under the command of Rear Adm. Loiselle.

    “It’s always a great day when our Sailors are recognized for their hard work and dedication, especially when it comes from our Strike Group Commander” said Capt. Chris Stone, USS Normandy’s commanding officer.

    Rear Adm. Loiselle addressed the crew, met with the officers of the wardroom, toured the ship, and interacted with Sailors on the deck plates.

    “This ship and crew have optimized their operational excellence over the course of this deployment. I am proud of all the Normandy Sailors and am humbled to share their achievements with Rear Adm. Loiselle,” said Stone.

    Normandy, homeported in Norfolk, Virginia, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations as part of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points.

    If you would like to learn more about USS Normandy visit public.navy.mil/surflant/cg60/Pages/default.aspx

    https://m.facebook.com/USSNormandy

    -30-

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2020
    Date Posted: 03.22.2020
    Story ID: 365652
    Location: NORTH ARABIAN SEA, U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    CENTCOM
    FIFTH FLEET
    CSG8
    C5F
    HSTCSG

