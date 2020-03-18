1st Infantry Division Forward CSM performs COVID-19 inspections

The highly contagious COVID-19 virus has resulted in a global threat that requires a multinational response. As part of the U.S. Army’s commitment to combat the spread of the disease, Sgt. Maj. Rickey Jackson, 1st Infantry Division Forward Senior Enlisted Advisor, performed base inspections throughout Poland on March 18, 2020.



COVID-19 is an infectious disease caused by the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) which was first identified in Wuhan, China. Over 246,000 cases have been confirmed globally, and approximately 86,000 have recovered. Although highly contagious, the symptoms are typically mild and may include fever, cough and shortness of breath.



“Our first priority is always the health and welfare of our soldiers,” said Sgt. Maj. Jackson. “With the advice and consent of our medical staff, as well as guidance from WHO, the CDC, and DoD, we have implemented precautionary measures to prevent the exposure and transmission of the virus.”



Among the locations visited were Trzebein, Karliki and Swietoszow.



The inspections were performed to ensure the guidance put forth by the Center for Disease Control, Department of Defense, and United States European Command (EUCOM), are being properly implemented. This includes proper soldier protection, screening methods and isolation of those suspected to have come in contact with the virus.



One of the most vital parts of the medical screening process begins at the entrance to a military facility. The first step of the process involves a temperature reading of any potential visitors, as well as troops returning to post. Following the temperature check, the visitors or returning residents are asked a series of questions that can determine whether they were potentially exposed to the virus.



Those suspected of being exposed are temporarily placed in isolation for two weeks. If any potential symptoms arise during that period, then the patient is then transferred into quarantine under the supervision of medical personnel.



“The 1 ID Forward command staff will continue to update soldiers’ families back home, and keep them informed of our continued mission and protective measures,” said Jackson. “We remain combat ready and committed to our NATO partners and allies.”

