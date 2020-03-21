USS Roosevelt Prepares for Homeport Shift to Rota

The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) departed Naval Station Mayport to commence its homeport shift to Rota, Spain, Mar. 21.



Roosevelt will replace USS Carney (DDG64) as one of four forward deployed naval forces (FDNF) Spain. Named in honor of President Franklin D. Roosevelt and his wife Eleanor, Roosevelt is the first Flight IIA ship stationed in Rota, which provides the ability to deploy with two organic Lamps MK III MH-60 helicopters embarked.



“My crew is excited and proud to execute this homeport shift to Rota, said Cmdr. Matthew Molmer, commanding officer, USS Roosevelt. “The hard work, dedication and shear level of effort put forth by my crew over the previous year will ensure delivery of a combat ready ship, with a battle-minded crew to the forefront of Naval Forces forward-deployed to Rota, in support of Sixth Fleet Operations.”



To prepare to homeport shift, Roosevelt took part in the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group’s Composite Unit Training Exercise (COMPTUEX). COMPTUEX is designed to fully integrate a strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force, and test the group’s ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. Upon completion of COMPTUEX, Roosevelt is certified and ready to execute the full spectrum of maritime operations in any theater.



“I am immensely proud of our crew, and of our families who have supported us through our arduous training cycle,” said Chief Fire Controlman (Aegis) Beau Sundin.“This is the most rigorous schedule I have seen in my career, and Roosevelt’s crew and families have performed beyond all expectation. There is no doubt in my mind that we will be ready for Sixth Fleet.”



In addition to certifying to deploy to support naval operations worldwide, Roosevelt Sailors and their families have been focused on preparing for the move to Spain. Staff members from Naval Station Rota traveled to Mayport to conduct briefs and answer questions concerning the homeport shift process, as well as give personnel an insight into daily life in Spain. Roosevelt’s chain of command ensured that each Sailor had the opportunity to complete personal errands necessary for a move overseas, despite the busy schedule.



For Roosevelt’s departure, friends and family members were asked to farewell their loved ones away from the pier and to observe proper social distancing to the maximum extent possible. The U.S. Navy will continue to meet combatant commander requirements around the world, but in order to do so, we must take protective steps to ensure the health and the safety our Sailors and their families.



Naval Station Mayport has served as Roosevelt’s homeport since her commissioning in 2000. The naval base is capable of accommodating 34 ships and has an 8,000-foot (2,400 m) runway capable of handling most any aircraft in the Department of Defense inventory.



Roosevelt joins USS Ross (DDG 71), USS Donald Cook (DDG 75), USS Porter (DDG 78) as the newest member of FDNF Spain, replacing USS Carney (DDG 64). Carney will return to Naval Station Mayport, where the ship was stationed until forward deploying to Rota in Sept. 2015. These multi-mission ships focus on ballistic missile defense in the Mediterranean Sea and Atlantic Ocean.

