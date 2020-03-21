Childhood Friends Serve Together Aboard Deployed Aircraft Carrier

Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Victoria Sutton | 200313-N-RQ450-1018 ARABIAN SEA (March 13, 2020) Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Victoria Sutton | 200313-N-RQ450-1018 ARABIAN SEA (March 13, 2020) Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Scott Agee, left, and Aviation Electronics Technician 3rd Class Dawson Wright pose for a photo on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) in the Arabian Sea March 13, 2020. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Victoria Sutton) see less | View Image Page

Two childhood friends have been deployed together aboard the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) since November 18, 2019.



Aviation Electronics Technician 3rd Class Dawson Wright and Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Scott Agee, both from Roseburg, Oregon, have known each other since first grade and said they were best friends all the way through high school.



Agee and Dawson are now both assigned to the “Knighthawks” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 136, as a part of Carrier Airwing 1 deployed with Truman.



“We grew up about a mile away from each other,” said Wright. “We were pretty close in grade school. We got in a lot of trouble together, drifted apart a little in middle school and were best friends throughout high school.”



After graduating high school, Wright enlisted in the Navy and Agee started community college. After a few months of college, Agee decided to enlist as well.



“While I was in boot camp, I got a letter from my mom which said Wright knew where I was going,” said Agee. “I said, ‘How does he know where I’m going? I don’t even know where I’m going!’”



According to Wright, he heard that Agee received orders for a tour of duty at VFA-136 from another Sailor in the squadron, who mentioned Agee’s name in a personnel prospective gains listing.



“He mentioned he was a sponsor for a Scott Agee,” said Wright. “I was like, ‘Agee? No way. You’re messing with me. There’s no way this is happening.’ I looked at it, and it was him. I was ecstatic and waiting for him to arrive for like three months.”



Agee said although he didn’t know the name of the squadron, he knew that Wright was stationed at Naval Air Station Oceana, Virginia, and was scheduled to move to Naval Air Station Lemoore, California. When his own orders came saying he was going to a squadron in Oceana that was moving to Lemoore, he then realized he was going to the same squadron as Wright.



Wright said Agee transferred to the command soon after it moved to Lemoore, while Wright was still in a training school at Oceana. He said the first thing he did when Agee arrived to Lemoore after school was call him to see how he was doing and if he wanted to get together. They soon became roommates.



“We went from spending a lot of time at each other’s houses in high school, to being roommates in the barracks and then became roommates out in town,” said Wright. “So we went from just spending a lot of time together to also living together. We’ve definitely gotten a lot closer. It was surreal finding out he was coming here, and still now, four years later, it’s crazy to think about how this happened.”



The two friends expressed joy that they have been able to experience their first tour of duty in the Navy together, in this case coincidentally. They said it helped make their transition to military smoother, more fun and that they are grateful to be able to help each other while on deployment.



The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points.



For more news from Truman, visit www.navy.mil/local/cvn75/, www.navy.mil, www.facebook.com/usnavy, or www.twitter.com/usnavy.