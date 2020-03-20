Massachusetts National Guard Activated for Coronavirus Response

Story by Sgt. 1st Class Laura Berry



Up to 2,000 Soldiers and Airmen from the Massachusetts National Guard were activated on Mar. 19, 2020 by Gov. Charlie Baker in response of the Coronavirus pandemic.



At this time, the Massachusetts National Guard’s mission is to respond to requests for medical, transportation and logistical support.



MANG is no stranger to responding to state of emergencies and the governor activating this amount of troops has been standard operating procedure to supplement first responders, logistical needs and handing out of supplies to support the Commonwealth.



For example, in 2018, excessive pressure in natural gas lines owned by Columbia Gas of Massachusetts caused a series of explosions and fires to occur in as many as 40 homes in the Merrimack Valley. Gov. Baker called for a state of emergency and the Massachusetts National Guard responded by passing out hotplates to the effected residents.



Maj. Gen. Gary W. Keefe, the Adjutant General of the Massachusetts National Guard said that these are the kinds of missions the Guard takes pride in doing.



“Although we are wearing a uniform, these are our neighbors, these are our family members and we are here to help them,” Keefe said.



According to the Massachusetts official state website, the State Public Health Laboratory has obtained federal approval to use an automated platform to perform one piece of the complicated COVID-19 testing process: the extraction of viral genetic material from patient oral and nasal swabs. This removes the necessity to rely on paper reports and manual entry.



This new system will enable Massachusetts to more quickly and effectively test and report out test results. It means the SPHL and clinical/commercial labs will be able to report their test results electronically. This in turn will automatically make test results available to state epidemiologists, clinicians who have ordered the tests, and to local boards of health.



As of 4:00 p.m., Mar. 20, 2020, 413 people have tested positive in Massachusetts for COVID-19 by the State Public Health Laboratory and commercial labs. There has been one reported death in Suffolk County.



“The Massachusetts National Guard will be involved at the local, state and federal level in the planning and execution of the nations response to COVID-19,” said Keefe.



The Massachusetts National Guard stands ready to assist local communities and to react to requests for assistance through the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.



Throughout its 383 years of existence, the Massachusetts National Guard has been faced with many challenges, some of which helped form our nation. It is prepared and committed to answer the requests of cities and towns in the Commonwealth.

