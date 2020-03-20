Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    DTRA BUILDS AN AIR-BRIDGE TO RESPOND TO COVID-19

    DTRA Builds Air-bridge to Respond to COVID-19 by DTRA Public Affairs

    Courtesy Photo | MEMPHIS, TN - DTRA's R&D - Chemical and Biological Technologies Department supported...... read more read more

    MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2020

    Courtesy Story

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency

    Story by DTRA Public Affairs

    MEMPHIS, TN - The Defense Threat Reduction Agency supported the deployment of coronavirus (COVID-19) diagnostic swab kits to the United States. These swab kits are a critical component of an expanded U.S. pandemic response and “drive-through” testing capabilities recently announced by the President of the United States.

    Efforts to coordinate the shipment began on 14 March, when the Department of Defense (DOD) and the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) cooperatively pursued a military airlift mission to immediately transport a bulk shipment of COVID-19 diagnostic kits from Copan Diagnostics, a primary supplier for diagnostic swab kits, located in Brescia, Italy, to the United States.

    “Working closely with our partners at the DHHS and the U.S. Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM), we were able to build an international air bridge to swiftly and securely supply COVID-19 diagnostic swab kits to the United States,” said Ronald K. Hann, Ph.D., Director of DTRA’s Chemical and Biological Technologies Department.

    The first air bridge shipment of diagnostic materials consisted of half-a-million swabs and arrived 17 March, at Memphis International Airport. The shipment into Memphis, a commercial cargo hub for FEDEX, allowed the kits to be rapidly distributed nearly the same day around the country thanks to a rapidly developed public-private partnership fostered by the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

    According to Army Major Jeffrey Froude, mission integrator for the airlift, DTRA was tapped for this mission because of its prior experience coordinating a shipment of bulk Ebola vaccine from Germany to the U.S. during outbreak operations in the Congo in 2019. “DTRA’s collaborations both inside the U.S. government and abroad allowed us to break traditional barriers in bureaucracy and promptly accomplish this mission on behalf of DHHS,” said Froude. He added, “Our team was able to move vital medical supplies from Italy to America in just 55 hours.”

    This mission demonstrated DTRA’s agility and commitment to accomplish essential DOD missions in support of our Nation. Eric Nicholai, DTRA’s liaison officer to USTRANSCOM stated, “I’ve been fortunate to watch dozens of projects come together and deliver for the American people, but none of them have come together so quickly, especially for such a complex mission. We worked with three Combatant Commands, more than a dozen Federal Departments, agencies and organizations, and several commercial partners in a matter of hours.”

    Delivering vital cargo via air-bridge is not a new concept. Organizing and implementing air-bridge operations in hours rather than days or weeks is complex and laborious. “This endeavor was successful because of unmatched teamwork,” Hann explained. “Responding to a global pandemic requires a whole of government solution. That’s what was achieved here.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2020
    Date Posted: 03.20.2020 19:23
    Story ID: 365627
    Location: MEMPHIS, TN, US 
    Web Views: 21
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DTRA BUILDS AN AIR-BRIDGE TO RESPOND TO COVID-19, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Memphis
    diagnostics
    Defense Threat Reduction Agency
    DTRA
    MILAIR
    COVID-19
    testing kits

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  • Flag/Report Story

    • LEAVE A COMMENT