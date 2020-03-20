Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Community provides for 17 MDG during the COVID-19 pandemic

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Abbey Rieves | U.S. Air Force staff from the 17th Medical Group receive lunch donated by San Angelo...... read more read more

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2020

    Story by Airman 1st Class Abbey Rieves 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Robert Ramirez, 17th Training Wing vice commander, and members of Goodfellow delivered lunch to the 17th Medical Group during a rush of patients at the Ross Clinic here, March 20.

    The food was donated by the city of San Angelo community partners.

    Goodfellow currently has no confirmed COVID-19 cases.

