Community provides for 17 MDG during the COVID-19 pandemic

Col. Robert Ramirez, 17th Training Wing vice commander, and members of Goodfellow delivered lunch to the 17th Medical Group during a rush of patients at the Ross Clinic here, March 20.
The food was donated by the city of San Angelo community partners.
Goodfellow currently has no confirmed COVID-19 cases.
