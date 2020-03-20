Community provides for 17 MDG during the COVID-19 pandemic

Photo By Airman 1st Class Abbey Rieves | U.S. Air Force staff from the 17th Medical Group receive lunch donated by San Angelo...... read more read more

Photo By Airman 1st Class Abbey Rieves | U.S. Air Force staff from the 17th Medical Group receive lunch donated by San Angelo community partners at the Ross Clinic on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, March 20, 2020. Medical members were experiencing an influx of patients during the COVID-19 pandemic. Goodfellow currently has no confirmed COVID-19 cases. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Abbey Rieves) see less | View Image Page