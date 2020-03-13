Naval Chaplaincy School and Center Holds Change of Command

From Naval Chaplaincy School and Center



NEWPORT, R.I. — Capt. Carey H. Cash relieved Capt. Steven R. Moses, both Navy chaplains, as commanding officer of the Naval Chaplaincy School and Center (NCSC) at Naval Station Newport, March 13.



During his remarks, Moses expressed his gratitude for his experience and the people at NCSC with whom he served.



“I have loved serving here,” said Moses, who is next reporting as chaplain of U.S. Marine Corps Forces Command in Norfolk, Virginia. “It’s been a great job, and I’ve had an amazing team. While I was here, I looked forward to coming to work every day, but I also feel like I’m leaving NCSC in good hands.”



As NCSC’s commanding officer, Moses returned NCSC from Fort Jackson, South Carolina to Naval Station Newport and to Naval Air Station Meridian; received the Naval Education and Training Command (NETC) “White T” Award; trained thousands of chaplains and religious program specialists; orchestrated a Training Requirements Review, revising and updating each course; and piloted the migration to the Moodle learning management system, setting the standard for other NETC schoolhouses.



As Cash assumed command as the sixth NCSC commanding officer, he thanked Moses for “developing a staff who is clearly invested in the mission.”



Cash encouraged them with words from Winston Churchill’s letter to Gen. George C. Marshall. “‘It has not fallen to your lot to command the great armies. [No] you have had to create them, organize them, and inspire them.’ I can’t think of a more compelling description what we’re called to do here,” said Cash.



NCSC’s mission is to develop and deliver religious ministry training to achieve fleet readiness.

