Maryland Guard Responds to Coronavirus Pandemic

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Governor Larry Hogan ordered more than 2,000 Maryland National Guard soldiers and airmen on duty March 16, 2020, to respond to the Coronavirus Pandemic.



Hogan signed an executive order March 12, 2020, activating the Maryland National Guard to assist civilian authorities supporting the pandemic response mission.



The Maryland National Guard’s status as a state military force makes it available to respond to state-level emergencies.



Maryland National Guard capabilities include medical augmentation, transportation support, food distribution and more. Guard senior leaders and emergency managers are working in close coordination with the Maryland Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) and other civil authorities to determine where and what capabilities the Maryland Guard can provide.



“Our singular purpose is to meet the needs of the people of Maryland and do our part to help keep our communities safe,” said Maj. Gen. Timothy E. Gowen, Adjutant General for Maryland. “The Maryland National Guard is focused and prepared to bring every appropriate capability to bear to confront this crisis.”



Throughout the years, the Maryland National Guard and Maryland state agency partners have worked together in training exercises to prepare for emergencies like this so that the people of Maryland have the assistance they need.



“I don’t think we as Americans wanted to endure a pandemic, but it’s something we’ve spent a lot of time planning for,” said Brig Gen. Adam Flasch, Director of the Joint Staff for the Maryland National Guard. “The best solution is to follow the plans, listen to health professionals and get out there and make a difference in our communities.”



To ensure that the Maryland Guard members responding to the pandemic do not spread the illness, all troops on duty will undergo a health screening.



To see the latest video and photos from the Maryland National Guard's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, please visit the link below:



NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.18.2020 Date Posted: 03.21.2020 Location: ANNAPOLIS, MD, US