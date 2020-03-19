Peterson establishes testing point to limit spread of COVID-19

PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – Medical professionals at Peterson AFB are establishing a COVID-19 testing location March 20 to help limit the possible spread and minimize the exposure of the virus. In order to be tested for COVID-19, patients must first be evaluated by phone and meet criteria recommended by the Centers for Disease Control.



There have been no positive cases of the virus identified on the base.



The consolidation of patients to this area will help minimize the exposure to COVID-19.



If you are concerned that you or someone in your family has been exposed to COVID-19 and you are symptomatic (cough, shortness of breath and/or fever) please call 719-524-2273 first for an appointment as you will be turned away if one has not been made.



Testing will be conducted at the Peterson car wash and is available for all members whose servicing medical treatment facility is Peterson or Schriever Air Force Bases. The center will be open by appointment only, Monday through Friday, between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Medical staff will test patients who will remain in their vehicle. Do not go to the car wash unless directed to do so by medical staff; you will not receive testing unless an order has been placed by your care team beforehand.



Those waiting for a test will see medical professionals lining up on Otis Street, and will direct drivers further.



For the latest information on COVID-19, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Department of Defense Coronavirus websites at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus and https://www.defense.gov/Explore/Spotlight/Coronavirus/.

