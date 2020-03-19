4-39 holds memorial for fallen trainee

Courtesy Photo | A group of Soldiers salute Pvt. Angel Iram Cortes-Torres’ ‘Soldiers’ Cross’...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A group of Soldiers salute Pvt. Angel Iram Cortes-Torres’ ‘Soldiers’ Cross’ during his memorial ceremony March 17 on Fort Jackson. Cortes-Torres was a trainee from Company D, 4th Battalion, 39th Infantry Regiment. His ‘Soldiers’ Cross’ consists of the boots, rifle, dog tags, and helmet that he was issued during Basic Combat Training. (Photo by Ms. Taylor Marie Smith, Fort Jackson) see less | View Image Page

By Taylor Marie Smith

Fort Jackson Leader



Trainees and cadre of 4th Battalion, 39th Infantry Regiment remembered Pvt. Angel Iram Cortes-Torres during a service March 17.



Cortes-Torres, from Company D, 4th Battalion, 39th Infantry Regiment, was born June 20, 1990 in Atlixco, Mexico, to Maria Torres-Mora and Angel Cortes-Martinez. He died March 10.



“We are here to honor the memory and service of Pvt. Angel Cortes,” said Lt. Col. Patrick Collins, 4th Battalion, 39th Infantry Regiment commander. “He was a volunteer. He swore an oath, and he was committed. At 29 years old, he was someone to look up to, someone that inspired those younger than him.



“I wish I could have more Soldiers like him. He will always be a part of our Army Family.”



Representatives from every command on Fort Jackson attended the memorial ceremony at 4th Battalion, 39th Infantry Regiment’s battalion area; Company D’s 1st Platoon attended as well.



“Pvt. Cortes was my Soldier for a short period of time; I did not know him as well as his battle buddies, and certainly not as well as his Family members,” Capt. Juan Colon, Company D commander said. “But what I do know is that he swore to serve and protect this nation, and that speaks volumes about his character, courage, commitment, and love for this nation. He earned the right to be called an American Soldier.”



Cortes-Torres’ awards and decorations include the Army Commendation Medal, National Defense Service Medal and Army Service Ribbon. He is survived by his wife, Diana Lanche; his mother and father; and three sisters. He attended J.M. Wright Technical School in Stamford, Connecticut which he graduated from in 2008. Upon his Basic Combat Training graduation, he would have gone to Advanced Individual Training to become a 92Y - Supply Specialist.