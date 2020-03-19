Jackson town hall addresses on-post housing concerns

Photo By Alexandra Shea | A cameraman records Fort Jackson Garrison Commander Col. John “Wes” Hankins as he...... read more read more Photo By Alexandra Shea | A cameraman records Fort Jackson Garrison Commander Col. John “Wes” Hankins as he addresses military housing residents during a virtual community town hall March 17. With current social restrictions in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the command team held the town hall on Facebook Live to hear the concerns of residents. see less | View Image Page

The 2019 Satisfacts Survey indicated an increase in on-post housing resident satisfaction, post officials said during a community town hall meeting hosted by the garrison command team March 17 at the Joe E. Mann Ballroom.



The town hall looked a little different this quarter as seats for housing residents were replaced with video cameras.



Due to social restrictions, the town hall was held virtually on Facebook Live. More than 300 Facebook users logged in to participate in the town hall that discussed housing issues and improvements, event cancellations and the limited quantities of goods available at The Exchange.



“We want you to have the opportunity to express your concerns and be heard by the panel members we have here today,” said Fort Jackson Garrison Commander Col. John “Wes” Hankins.



The panel members included representatives from the Directorate of Public Works, Child and Youth Services, the Garrison Housing Office and Fort Jackson Family Homes.



The topics that opened the town hall included resident satisfaction, work order responsiveness, maintenance quality and communication between Balfour Beatty, the Garrison Housing Office and residents.



“Resident satisfaction allows us to get after ensuring that we are providing you the quality of life that you deserve and the quality of life that you expect to have in your communities in terms of the support, services and amenities that are offered to you,” Hankins said.



According to results of the Satisfacts Survey issued to housing residents in 2019, all of the topics showed improvement. Customer service results increased from 4.1% to 4.6% and responsiveness to work orders rose from 85% to 90%.



“We listened to you,” said Emma Watson, chief of Garrison Housing Division. “So what has happened since the last town hall?”



Watson explained how $5 million dollars has been awarded to provide repairs and improvements to family housing communities, install all-way stop signs in key areas throughout housing communities to improve pedestrian safety, implement a pre-inspection plan to help assist residents clear housing when moving out, and provide an improved preventative maintenance plan.



Watson also discussed the Tenant Bill of Rights that will become effective on May 1, 2020. The bill ensures military housing residents basic rights to live in safe and healthy homes and the right to privacy while living in their homes.



“Anytime there are any issues, the Soldier and their Family members can come to Belfour Beatty, (Directorate of Public Works), the Housing Office or garrison commander and report any discrepancies they find without fear of retaliation,” Watson said.



Next to speak was the Transition Assistance Manager Carolyn Andrews. Andrews managed the Soldier for Life-Transition Assistance Program as well as organize job and education fairs for Soldiers and their spouses. She explained how several job fairs and career exploration events had to be rescheduled later in the year due to the social restrictions recommend by the Center for Disease Control during the COVID-19 pandemic.



The final speaker was Common Oris representing AAFES, who explained how certain items are limited for purchase during the COVID-19 pandemic.



“We are taking some measures due to our environment today,” Oris said. “We are limiting the purchase of increased demand items such as water, paper products, sanitizer and bleach.”



These products are available at The Exchange, but limited in quantities of one or two for purchase by a single customer. This ensures the availability of the items to more customers.



Oris also explained the steps The Exchange is taking to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 by removing all cosmetic and perfume samples from the store, increased hand washing and sanitizer use by staff, suspension of sampling events and additional cleaning of commonly touched items throughout The Exchange.



As the town hall came to an end, Hankins thanked those that participated in the online event and addressed questions that were brought up during the meeting.



The next virtual community town hall is scheduled for March 19 at 3:30 p.m. and will cover the topic of COVID-19.