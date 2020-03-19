Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Silver Jackets help communities with emergency planning

    Silver Jackets help communities with emergency planning

    Courtesy Photo | Terry Zien, program manager and Silver Jackets team coordinator, and Bonnie Greenleaf,...... read more read more

    ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2020

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    ST. PAUL, Minn. - In 2008, Terry Zien, St. Paul District program manager and Silver Jackets team coordinator, collaborated with the Minnesota State Hazard Mitigation Officer to form a Silver Jackets team in Minnesota
    and formally coordinate existing interagency disaster planning and recovery efforts from the August 2007 flood in southeastern Minnesota.

    The Silver Jackets program helps federal and state agencies build relationships with each other, while providing enhanced emergency planning, mitigation and response activities to counties, municipalities and tribes for natural and man-made disasters.

    The St. Paul District Corps of Engineers participates in Silver Jackets by holding emergency management action plan workshops throughout the year to help communities identify local, state and federal resources and plan emergency response efforts.

    “For many communities, the most difficult part of emergency planning is getting started,” said Zien. “During workshops, we help community
    representatives understand how to plan and act so they can effectively respond to emergencies and obtain county, state and federal assistance.”

    The Silver Jackets not only fund projects like workshops, they also help coordinate interagency response to emergencies. According to Zien, the threats most communities ask for help with are floods and high-speed wind events like thunderstorms and tornadoes.

    Recent Silver Jackets projects include coordinating responses to the spring 2019 floods state-wide and the 2018-19 wave events that destroyed the harbor in Duluth, Minnesota.

    -30-

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2020
    Date Posted: 03.20.2020 11:04
    Story ID: 365577
    Location: ST. PAUL, MN, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Silver Jackets help communities with emergency planning, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    St. Paul
    Minnesota
    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Corps
    MVP
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    MVD
    Mississippi Valley Division
    St. Paul District
    Silver Jackets

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  • Flag/Report Story

    • LEAVE A COMMENT