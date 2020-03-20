Idaho-based Maintenance Facility Earns Top Army Reserve Safety Accolade

Photo By Zachary Mott | During a Sept. 27, 2017 tour, Loren Gibson, left, Heavy Mobile Equipment Repair wage...... read more read more Photo By Zachary Mott | During a Sept. 27, 2017 tour, Loren Gibson, left, Heavy Mobile Equipment Repair wage lead and additional duty safety officer, Area Maintenance Support Activity 61 (Ground), shows Jared Smith, right, supervisory maintenance specialist, 88th RD, the parts warehouse of the facility. AMSA 61 was recently named the U.S. Army Reserve's Industrial Operation Safety Award recipient for Fiscal Year 19 by Lt. Gen. Charles D. Luckey, chief of Army Reserve and commanding general of U.S. Army Reserve Command. see less | View Image Page

FORT McCOY, Wis. – An 88th Readiness Division maintenance shop earned a U.S. Army Reserve Commander’s Excellence in Safety Award for Fiscal Year 19.



Area Maintenance Support Activity 61 (Ground), based in Boise, Idaho, was named the Army Reserve Industrial Operation Safety Award recipient in a memo from Lt. Gen. Charles D. Luckey, chief of Army Reserve and commanding general of U.S. Army Reserve Command. This and other top-level safety awards were announced in the March 4, 2020, memo.



“We have a good team. Everybody is willing to help even when we need something done,” said Loren Gibson, Heavy Mobile Equipment Repair wage lead and additional duty safety officer, AMSA 61 (G). “It feels good because of all the work we put into it. I’ve tried to never fall behind and kept up on what needs to be done. It was a lot of work at the beginning and I just try to maintain now.”



The safety program in place for AMSAs, Equipment Concentration Sites and other maintenance facilities across the 88th RD’s 19-state region is administered by the Office of Safety and Occupational Health at its Fort McCoy, Wis., headquarters.



“The 88th RD maintenance activities take pride in safely performing their daily mission maintaining the vehicle fleet,” said Michael Curtis, safety manager, Office of Safety and Occupational Health, 88th RD. “Supervisors and employees work together to create a safe, healthy and efficient work place.”



The criteria for the Industrial Operation Safety Award are governed by Army Regulation 385-10 and the U.S. Army Reserve’s Regulation 385-2, Army Reserve Safety Program.



Through the past five years, AMSA 61 has had zero lost time mishaps, according to Curtis. They utilize lessons learned during Federal Employees Compensation Act meetings to train employees on methods to avoid mishaps and injuries at their location.



“From the shop supervisor to the maintenance mechanic, they have developed a safety culture that is second to none,” Curtis said. “During their 2019 command safety program evaluation, 269 inspection items were reviewed. AMSA 61 received only three minor discrepancies during the inspection, the highest rating for the 60 maintenance activities throughout the 88th RD.”