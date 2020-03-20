Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie, Jr. address the USCENTCOM HQ on the COVID-19 response

Ladies and gentlemen of U-S Central Command,



In light of COVID nineteen, we’re changing the way we operate in the headquarters. This is to help protect your health and to preserve our critical ability to conduct command and control of forces deployed to our region.



Social Distancing is a priority. We’ll maximize the use of alternate locations, tele-work, and shift work. Because no two J-Dirs are the same; you WILL see differences in how each J-DIR maintains their functions while striving to protect everyone’s health.



V-T-Cs and TELECONs will replace in person meetings, leaders will remain physically separated, and we’ve closed the gym, the Vince Café, and prohibited food trucks on the CENTCOM campus.



Getting YOU the right information is vitally important to me.

Be familiar with command guidance memos, watch for “CENTCOM all” emails, and stay in contact with your supervisor to understand personal requirements and prevention efforts.



Beyond social distancing, frequent hand washing, covering your cough with your arm vice your hand, and foregoing handshakes can all help prevent the spread of the virus.



If you feel ill, regardless of the symptoms, stay home and isolate yourself as much as possible. Do not return to work until you are no longer experiencing symptoms. You can still call the Macdill Clinic for an appointment to be seen, but you will notice upon arrival that the clinic is now screening patients outside of the building.



If you or a family member experiences the particular symptoms of COVID 19, such as fever, cough and shortness of breath, or had travel outside of the country in the previous 14 days, CALL (813) 244-1764 before you report to health care to get guidance from the MacDill Public Health Clinic on what to do and where to go. They will ask about your travel and potential exposure to any known case of COVID 19, and determine what actions are necessary.



As always, call 911 for any medical emergency.



We need to think about this problem in terms of multiple months, not days or weeks. We are in this together, and with careful actions, we WILL get through this together. Thank you for what you do for U-S Central Command!

