Corps places preventative measures in place for COVID-19 at Cape Cod Canal Project in Buzzards Bay

Buzzards Bay, Mass. (March 20, 2020) -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Cape Cod Canal Project is taking measures to assist public health efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), ensure and protect the health and well-being of our visitors, employees, contractors and volunteers, and safeguard our ability to continue our critical Navigation and Flood Risk Management Operations.

Effective immediately the following preventative measures will be taken to minimize exposure:



• Canal recreation facilities are closed to the Public until further notice. No Public restrooms or trash receptacles will be available. Parking lots remain open at this time. We urge all visitors who access the service roads and other outdoor spaces to follow the CDC’s guidelines and remain diligent regarding hygiene and social distancing. Please maintain a safe distance between yourself and other visitors.

• A strict carry-in, carry-out policy is in effect for all trash and pet waste while facilities are closed.

• The Cape Cod Canal Visitor Center is closed to the public until further notice.

• The Cape Cod Canal Field Office on Academy Drive is closed to the public until further notice. Access is limited to employees, shipping companies, contractors and essential service personnel.

• All Canal USACE sponsored events, on-site interpretive programming, volunteer activities and public meetings are cancelled until further notice.

• No new Special event or activity permits will be issued until further notice; those permits that have already been issued will be considered for revocation based upon Center for Disease Control’s guidelines.



Additional closures may be made at the Canal based on Federal, State or local health and safety directives. Updates will be posted on www.facebook.com/CapeCodCanalVisitorCenter and www.capecodcanal.us The health of our team and the community is our top priority. We urge all visitors to follow the CDC’s guidelines and remain diligent regarding hygiene and social distancing. CDC guidelines and more information can be found at www.conoravirus.gov.



Contact

Cape Cod Canal Field Office

PO Box 1555, Buzzards Bay, MA 02532

508-759-4431

Capecodcanalvisitorcenter@usace.army.mil

Release no. 2020-010

