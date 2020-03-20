First ever: Bomber Task Force 20-2 integrates with a Royal Netherlands Air Force F-35

Two U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bomber aircraft from the 509th Bomb Wing, Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, and the 131st Bomb Wing, Missouri Air National Guard, operating out of RAF Fairford, U.K., conducted a fifth generation integration familiarization flight with a Royal Netherlands Air Force F-35A Lightening II March 18, 2020, over the North Sea.



“Conducting interoperability missions between the B-2 and fifth generation platforms are crucial to enhancing partnership capacity and capability,” said Gen. Jeff Harrigian, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa commander. “It demonstrates our ability to deliver decisive, agile and lethal combat power, alongside our NATO Allies to any adversary, anytime, across the globe.”



Previously, the aircraft also conducted tactical integration training with Royal Air Force F-35s and Norwegian F-35s. This is the first time that B-2s have integrated with Norwegian and Dutch F-35s.



Airmen from the 509th BW and the 131st BW are deployed to RAF Fairford, to conduct training in a joint environment with partners and allies during this BTF rotation which began on March 9, 2020.



Continuing coverage of this deployment will be available on this website, and on the DVIDS hub at: https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/bombertaskforceeurope.

