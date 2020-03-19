Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    MARFORCYBER Hosts Digital Relief and Appointment Ceremony: Bids Sgt. Maj. Krause Farewell, Welcomes Sgt. Maj. Williamson Through Video Conference

    MARFORCYBER Hosts Digital Relief and Appointment Ceremony: Bids Sgt. Maj. Krause Farewell, Welcomes Sgt. Maj. Williamson Through Video Conference

    Photo By Capt. Hector Alejandro | Maj. Gen. Matthew G. Glavy, Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command and Joint Task...... read more read more

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2020

    Story by Staff Sgt. Jacob Osborne 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. – Sgt. Maj. Daniel L. Krause relinquished his duties as the sergeant major of Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command during a unique ceremony on Fort George G. Meade, Maryland, March 18.

    Krause served as the senior enlisted leader and advisor to the Marines that plan and conduct full-spectrum cyberspace operations.

    “In this domain, the best ideas win,” said Krause to the audience of Marines and civilians watching the ceremony from their workstations through a video conference as part of the command’s COVID-19 force health protection measures. “Innovation usually comes from bottom-up leadership. That’s why the ability to empower our junior Marines and officers is so important.”

    During the ceremony, Krause formally passed the sword of office to Sgt. Maj. Jay D. Williamson who has 27 years of Marine Corps service. Williamson was most recently the sergeant major of the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit.

    “MEU sergeants major represent the best our Corps has to offer. The Commandant only sends the most proven and qualified Marines to lead America’s ‘911’ Force,” added Krause.

    Krause, originally from Windsor, Colorado, is headed to the 2nd Marine Division at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, where he will serve as the division sergeant major.

    “I’m very proud of everything this command has accomplished over the past two years and excited for what’s yet to come,” said Krause.
    Having a large family of his own, Williamson looks forward to becoming a part of the MARFORCYBER family.

    “It’s exciting to start a new chapter in a domain that’s completely different and out of the norm for me,” he said. “Now, all of you are part of my new family. I feel privileged that this great institution still feels fit to advance my career.”

    For more news and information about MARFORCYBER, follow us on twitter @MARFORCYBER or visit www.marforcyber.marines.mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2020
    Date Posted: 03.20.2020 00:15
    Story ID: 365555
    Location: FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, US 
    Hometown: MUNCIE, IN, US
    Hometown: WINDSOR, CO, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MARFORCYBER Hosts Digital Relief and Appointment Ceremony: Bids Sgt. Maj. Krause Farewell, Welcomes Sgt. Maj. Williamson Through Video Conference, by SSgt Jacob Osborne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    ceremony
    Information
    sergeant major
    VTC
    Video Teleconference
    Video Conference
    Cyber
    sergeants major
    MARFOR
    Relief and appointment
    USCYBERCOM
    CYBERCOM
    raa
    MARFORCYBER
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  • Flag/Report Story

    • LEAVE A COMMENT