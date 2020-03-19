MARFORCYBER Hosts Digital Relief and Appointment Ceremony: Bids Sgt. Maj. Krause Farewell, Welcomes Sgt. Maj. Williamson Through Video Conference

Photo By Capt. Hector Alejandro | Maj. Gen. Matthew G. Glavy, Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command and Joint Task...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Hector Alejandro | Maj. Gen. Matthew G. Glavy, Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command and Joint Task Force Ares commander, presides over a relief and appointment ceremony in Lasswell Hall, Fort Meade, Maryland, Mar. 19, 2020. During the ceremony, Sgt. Maj. Daniel L. Krause relinquished his duties as the sergeant major of MARFORCYBER while Sgt. Maj. Jay D. Williamson was appointed to fill the role. (Department of Defense photo by Joseph Wilbanks) see less | View Image Page

FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. – Sgt. Maj. Daniel L. Krause relinquished his duties as the sergeant major of Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command during a unique ceremony on Fort George G. Meade, Maryland, March 18.



Krause served as the senior enlisted leader and advisor to the Marines that plan and conduct full-spectrum cyberspace operations.



“In this domain, the best ideas win,” said Krause to the audience of Marines and civilians watching the ceremony from their workstations through a video conference as part of the command’s COVID-19 force health protection measures. “Innovation usually comes from bottom-up leadership. That’s why the ability to empower our junior Marines and officers is so important.”



During the ceremony, Krause formally passed the sword of office to Sgt. Maj. Jay D. Williamson who has 27 years of Marine Corps service. Williamson was most recently the sergeant major of the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit.



“MEU sergeants major represent the best our Corps has to offer. The Commandant only sends the most proven and qualified Marines to lead America’s ‘911’ Force,” added Krause.



Krause, originally from Windsor, Colorado, is headed to the 2nd Marine Division at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, where he will serve as the division sergeant major.



“I’m very proud of everything this command has accomplished over the past two years and excited for what’s yet to come,” said Krause.

Having a large family of his own, Williamson looks forward to becoming a part of the MARFORCYBER family.



“It’s exciting to start a new chapter in a domain that’s completely different and out of the norm for me,” he said. “Now, all of you are part of my new family. I feel privileged that this great institution still feels fit to advance my career.”



For more news and information about MARFORCYBER, follow us on twitter @MARFORCYBER or visit www.marforcyber.marines.mil.