SPB’s Change of Command Ceremony Welcomes Colonel Short

PHOENIX -- Col. Andrew J. Short, incoming commander of the South Pacific Border District, cuts the Corps cake immediately following the SPB change of command ceremony held at the district headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona, March 18, 2020. (U.S. Army Photo by Robert DeDeaux)

PHOENIX—Army Col. Andrew J. "Coby" Short assumed command of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers South Pacific Border District during a change of command ceremony in Phoenix March 18.

Short replaced Col. Rafael “Pete” Pazos as the second commander of the newly formed SPB, assuming responsibility for territory stretching through four states along the southern border.

“I am honored and humbled by the opportunity to serve as the commander of this tremendous organization,” Short said. “We have a unique opportunity to transform the future of our nation. The reputation of our District is impeccable and I am committed to maintaining this standard of excellence that has already been established.”

The South Pacific Border District is committed to fulfilling its duties and responsibilities as a project-executing agency to help secure the nation’s southern border. Through cooperation and collaboration with the Department of Homeland Security and Customs and Border Protection, the District provides technical expertise in contractual and design construction services, project management and construction management.

“This is not an easy job,” stated Brig. Gen. Kimberly M. Colloton, commander of the South Pacific Division, during her keynote address. “Col. Short brings leadership, passion and experience in taking care of people and supporting civil, military and emergency response missions.”

Short, an engineer officer, has more than 23 years of active service, with two combat deployments in Afghanistan and one in Kosovo. He also deployed to Europe in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve and to the Republic of Korea. Short earned a bachelor’s degree in systems engineering from the U.S. Army Military Academy. He has a Master of Science degree in Engineering Management from the Missouri University of Science and Technology, a Master of Science degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Virginia, a Master of Business Administration from Indiana University, and a master’s degree in Strategic Studies from the U.S. Army War College. Short is also a certified project management professional and is a graduate of the Army Command and General Staff College.

“I’m excited to serve alongside the dedicated professionals here in the South Pacific Border District,” Short said. “This is an exciting time to be in USACE. We are an organization bringing our multiple talents together with a clear mission and goal.”