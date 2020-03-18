Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    SPB’s Change of Command Ceremony Welcomes Colonel Short

    Cake Cutting

    Photo By Robert DeDeaux | PHOENIX -- Col. Andrew J. Short, incoming commander of the South Pacific Border...... read more read more

    PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2020

    Story by Robert DeDeaux 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, South Pacific Border District

    PHOENIX—Army Col. Andrew J. "Coby" Short assumed command of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers South Pacific Border District during a change of command ceremony in Phoenix March 18.
    Short replaced Col. Rafael “Pete” Pazos as the second commander of the newly formed SPB, assuming responsibility for territory stretching through four states along the southern border.
    “I am honored and humbled by the opportunity to serve as the commander of this tremendous organization,” Short said. “We have a unique opportunity to transform the future of our nation. The reputation of our District is impeccable and I am committed to maintaining this standard of excellence that has already been established.”
    The South Pacific Border District is committed to fulfilling its duties and responsibilities as a project-executing agency to help secure the nation’s southern border. Through cooperation and collaboration with the Department of Homeland Security and Customs and Border Protection, the District provides technical expertise in contractual and design construction services, project management and construction management.
    “This is not an easy job,” stated Brig. Gen. Kimberly M. Colloton, commander of the South Pacific Division, during her keynote address. “Col. Short brings leadership, passion and experience in taking care of people and supporting civil, military and emergency response missions.”
    Short, an engineer officer, has more than 23 years of active service, with two combat deployments in Afghanistan and one in Kosovo. He also deployed to Europe in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve and to the Republic of Korea. Short earned a bachelor’s degree in systems engineering from the U.S. Army Military Academy. He has a Master of Science degree in Engineering Management from the Missouri University of Science and Technology, a Master of Science degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Virginia, a Master of Business Administration from Indiana University, and a master’s degree in Strategic Studies from the U.S. Army War College. Short is also a certified project management professional and is a graduate of the Army Command and General Staff College.
    “I’m excited to serve alongside the dedicated professionals here in the South Pacific Border District,” Short said. “This is an exciting time to be in USACE. We are an organization bringing our multiple talents together with a clear mission and goal.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2020
    Date Posted: 03.19.2020 21:46
    Story ID: 365546
    Location: PHOENIX, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SPB’s Change of Command Ceremony Welcomes Colonel Short, by Robert DeDeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USACE
    change of command
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    CBP
    passing the flag
    Robert DeDeaux
    Task Force Barrier
    barrier border
    Col. Andrew J. Short

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  • Flag/Report Story

    • LEAVE A COMMENT