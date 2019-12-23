Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    216th SPCS Weapons Qualifications Dec. 20, 2019

    CA, UNITED STATES

    12.23.2019

    Story by Airman 1st Class Melanie L. Nolen 

    195th Wing Public Affairs

    Security forces Airmen from the 216th Space Control Squadron at Vandenberg Air Force Base, California, visited the 146th Security Forces Squadron at Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, Port Hueneme, California to conduct mandatory training and conduct weapons qualifications Dec. 20, 2019, at the Seabee Range, Naval Base Ventura County, California.

    “Teamwork between wings are what make successful training days like today happen,” said Tech. Sgt. Geovanni A. Torres, 216th SPCS security forces NCOIC. “Days like this not only enhance our readiness but they build lasting ties and raise the morale of our traditional guardsmen. I would like to thank the 146th SFS for facilitating and hosting this training.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.23.2019
    CA ANG
    146th SFS
    216th SPCS

