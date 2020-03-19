NMRTC Corpus Christi celebrates Certified Nurses Day

Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Corpus Christi is celebrating Certified Nurses Day, on March 19, 2020 by honoring its board-certified nurses. The following nurses are being recognized for their professionalism, leadership, and commitment to excellence in patient care:



CAPT D. V. Thomas, Certified Ambulatory Care Nurse (RN-BC)

CAPT R. J. Carrillo Jr., Certified Emergency Nurse (CEN)

CAPT W. S. Byers, Certified Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner (PMHNP-BC)

LCDR N. A. Claypool, Certified Medical Surgical Registered Nurse (CMSRN)

LT K. L. Hausinger, Certified Emergency Nurse (CEN)

LT L. N. Martinez, Certified Pediatric Nurse (CPN)

LT V. R. Parker, Certified Critical Care Nurse (CCRN)

Dr. Bylly J. Botanny, Certified Adult-Gerontology Primary Care Nurse Practitioner (AGPCNP)

RN D. J. Cummings, Certified Case Manager (CCM)

RN J.E. Howard, Certified Case Manager (CCM)

RN S. M. Pedraza, Certified Case Manager (CCM)

RN W. N. Peyer, Certified Case Manager (CCM)

RN J. Schoonover, Certified Occupational Health Nurse Specialist (COHN-S)

RN M. C. Sebastian, Certified Occupational Health Nurse Specialist (COHN-S)

RN D. M. Villegas, Certified Case Manager (CCM)

RN C. K. Yuhas, Certified Medical Transport Executive (CMTE)



Board Certification of nurses plays an increasingly important role in the assurance of high standards of care for patients and their loved ones. Nursing, like health care in general has become increasingly complex. While a registered nurse (RN) license provides entry to general nursing practice, the knowledge-intensive requirements of modern nursing require extensive education, as well as a strong personal commitment to excellence by the nurse.



NMRTC Corpus Christi as well as its branches at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit Fort Worth, Kingsville, and San Antonio encourages national board certification for all its nurses. Patients are encouraged to inquire whether there are certified nurses on staff when they visit a hospital or their primary care provider. There are many nursing certification specialties such as medical-surgical, ambulatory care, pediatric, pain management, cardiac vascular, oncology, hospice, case management, emergency nursing, critical care and many others. Many nursing certification bodies exist to serve the full range of specialized nursing care offered in the contemporary health care system.

