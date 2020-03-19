Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    MEDIA ADVISORY: Fort Benning to postpone Infantry Week competitions and Armor's Sullivan Cup

    FORT BENNING , GA, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2020

    Story by Ben Garrett 

    Fort Benning Public Affairs Office

    CONTACT: Benjamin Garrett at 706-545-9229; benjamin.l.garrett4.civ@mail.mil
    Nate Snook at 706-545-2238; nathan.a.snook.civ@mail.mil
    Sue Ulibarri, 706-905-2254, supunnee.ulibarri.civ@mail.mil

    MEDIA ADVISORY: Fort Benning to postpone Infantry Week competitions and
    Armor's Sullivan Cup

    DATE: March 19, 2020

    FORT BENNING, Ga. - Out of an abundance of caution, and to protect the
    operational readiness of the force, the Maneuver Center of Excellence has
    postponed this spring's Army competitions. These include the Infantry Week
    competitions - International Sniper Competition, Lacerda Cup All-Army
    Combatives Championship, Best Mortar Competition, and Best Ranger
    Competition, scheduled in April - and, Armor's Sullivan Cup, scheduled in
    May.

    Since the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 a pandemic March
    11, the Department of Defense stopped all domestic travel for service
    members, DOD civilians, and families, including permanent changes of station
    and temporary duty from March 16 through May 11. This ban is in addition to
    the department's travel restrictions effective March 13. The competitions
    were scheduled for mid-April and the first week of May.

    The Maneuver Center of Excellence and Fort Benning fully support the Army's
    efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19 virus while providing trained and
    combat-ready Soldiers to defend our national security. Fort Benning
    continues to have no confirmed COVID-19 cases.

    Fort Benning leaders analyze measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19
    while protecting the health and safety of the Soldiers, Families and
    Civilians at Fort Benning and our neighboring community.

    We are taking proactive steps to remind our personnel to adhere to the
    guidance outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and the Defense Health
    Agency to help mitigate the spreading of COVID-19. In addition to canceling
    all graduations and family days until further notice, we implemented prudent
    social distancing techniques, such as prohibiting families from visiting any
    Soldier in training and expanding use of telework and leave flexibilities.
    Distance between personnel during essential meetings follows CDC guidance.

    We're using CDC-approved screening criteria for all personnel arriving here
    for training. This includes taking temperatures when recruits arrive at the
    reception battalion, asking about foreign travel and potential exposure to
    infected persons, and includes a medical screening for COVID-19-like
    symptoms.

    We've established an area for personnel who require mandatory 14-day
    observation. Soldiers arriving for training from higher-risk areas could be
    placed under a 14-day restriction of movement to monitor their health and
    ensure they are clear of respiratory symptoms.

    We are working with interagency partners - including the Centers for Disease
    Control and Prevention, the Department of Defense Military Health System and
    the U.S. Army Public Health Center - to provide information and support to
    protect our military force and the American people.

    The decision to postpone the competitions is in the best interest of our
    community. We are adhering to Department of Defense guidance to prevent the
    spread of COVID-19. The competitions will be rescheduled for a later date.

    The COVID-19 threat is real. It is imperative that we protect the thousands
    of Soldiers who train at and will depart Fort Benning to join units around
    the globe. As such, we must minimize the vectors that could cause spread of
    the virus, including the large gatherings these competitions inspire.

    This is not the first time the Best Ranger Competition has been canceled. In
    1991 and 2003, it was canceled because of Operation Desert Storm and
    Operation Iraqi Freedom, respectively.


    ###
    Visit Maneuver Center of Excellence online: www.benning.army.mil
    Facebook @FortBenningMCoE
    Twitter @FortBenning
    Instagram fort_benning_mcoe

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2020
    Date Posted: 03.19.2020 16:51
    Story ID: 365539
    Location: FORT BENNING , GA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MEDIA ADVISORY: Fort Benning to postpone Infantry Week competitions and Armor's Sullivan Cup, by Ben Garrett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    soldier
    armor
    infantry
    training
    competitions
    lethality
    sullivan cup
    infantry week

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  • Flag/Report Story

    • LEAVE A COMMENT