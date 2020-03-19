CONTACT: Benjamin Garrett at 706-545-9229; benjamin.l.garrett4.civ@mail.mil

MEDIA ADVISORY: Fort Benning to postpone Infantry Week competitions and

Armor's Sullivan Cup



DATE: March 19, 2020



FORT BENNING, Ga. - Out of an abundance of caution, and to protect the

operational readiness of the force, the Maneuver Center of Excellence has

postponed this spring's Army competitions. These include the Infantry Week

competitions - International Sniper Competition, Lacerda Cup All-Army

Combatives Championship, Best Mortar Competition, and Best Ranger

Competition, scheduled in April - and, Armor's Sullivan Cup, scheduled in

May.



Since the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 a pandemic March

11, the Department of Defense stopped all domestic travel for service

members, DOD civilians, and families, including permanent changes of station

and temporary duty from March 16 through May 11. This ban is in addition to

the department's travel restrictions effective March 13. The competitions

were scheduled for mid-April and the first week of May.



The Maneuver Center of Excellence and Fort Benning fully support the Army's

efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19 virus while providing trained and

combat-ready Soldiers to defend our national security. Fort Benning

continues to have no confirmed COVID-19 cases.



Fort Benning leaders analyze measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19

while protecting the health and safety of the Soldiers, Families and

Civilians at Fort Benning and our neighboring community.



We are taking proactive steps to remind our personnel to adhere to the

guidance outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and the Defense Health

Agency to help mitigate the spreading of COVID-19. In addition to canceling

all graduations and family days until further notice, we implemented prudent

social distancing techniques, such as prohibiting families from visiting any

Soldier in training and expanding use of telework and leave flexibilities.

Distance between personnel during essential meetings follows CDC guidance.



We're using CDC-approved screening criteria for all personnel arriving here

for training. This includes taking temperatures when recruits arrive at the

reception battalion, asking about foreign travel and potential exposure to

infected persons, and includes a medical screening for COVID-19-like

symptoms.



We've established an area for personnel who require mandatory 14-day

observation. Soldiers arriving for training from higher-risk areas could be

placed under a 14-day restriction of movement to monitor their health and

ensure they are clear of respiratory symptoms.



We are working with interagency partners - including the Centers for Disease

Control and Prevention, the Department of Defense Military Health System and

the U.S. Army Public Health Center - to provide information and support to

protect our military force and the American people.



The decision to postpone the competitions is in the best interest of our

community. We are adhering to Department of Defense guidance to prevent the

spread of COVID-19. The competitions will be rescheduled for a later date.



The COVID-19 threat is real. It is imperative that we protect the thousands

of Soldiers who train at and will depart Fort Benning to join units around

the globe. As such, we must minimize the vectors that could cause spread of

the virus, including the large gatherings these competitions inspire.



This is not the first time the Best Ranger Competition has been canceled. In

1991 and 2003, it was canceled because of Operation Desert Storm and

Operation Iraqi Freedom, respectively.





