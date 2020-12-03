CBRN Certification for 25th ID

WAIMANALO, Hawaii - Soldiers from the Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear (CBRN) Reconnaissance Platoon, Headquarters and Headquarters Company (HHC), 65th Brigade Engineer Battalion (BEB), 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division gathered at Bellows Air Force Station, Hawaii on March 12 to be certified as a CBRN Recon Platoon.

The certification took place over five days and is a first for the 25th Inf. Div.. It consisted of establishing a patrol base, testing for chemical substances and radiation, and investigating enemy facilities.

“This is something that we are trying to establish within the 25th ID, a unified standard of certification processes for both CBRN Recon platoons in the 25th ID.” said Chief Warrant Officer 2 Philip Ellis, CBRN Technician for the 25th ID.

“This is a little bigger than the 25th ID,” Ellis continues. “There is not a certification program within the CBRN Corps for the CBRN Recon platoons, so we are trying to establish certifications for both the 25th ID and the CBRN schoolhouse. So it’s a bit challenging, but this is also to make sure that each platoon is proficient in their MOS (Military Occupational Specialty)-specific technical skills.”

For the members of the CBRN Recon Platoon, the event helped them become proficient in their MOS skills. The CBRN Recon platoon is composed of two teams: A Decontamination Team and a Sample Team. The Sample Team investigates the assigned area to determine if there is any CBRN contamination. It’s also the largest part of the CBRN Recon platoon.

“With this training, we do we focus more on our job,” explained SPC Reeta Rai, the Sample Team leader with HHC, 65th BEB. “Because of OICs (Officers in Charge) with more experience, they tell us what we did right and what we did wrong. So we always take away lots of knowledge.”

