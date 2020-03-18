Naval Submarine Support Center Bangor Holds Change of Command

SILVERDALE, Wash. (March 18, 2020) - Naval Submarine Support Center (NSSC) Bangor held a change of command ceremony at Deterrent Park on board Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor, Washington, March 18.



Due to current COVID-19 concerns, a non-traditional change of command ceremony with a limited audience was held outside Commander, Submarine Group 9 headquarters.



During the ceremony, Cmdr. Jim Gillison, from Philadelphia, relieved Cmdr. Andy Wiest, from Anderson, South Carolina, to assume the duties and responsibilities as NSSC Bangor's commanding officer.



Rear Adm. Doug Perry, Commander, Submarine Group 9, was the ceremony's guest speaker.



"At this juncture in our history as a Navy and Submarine force we are facing challenges. We are facing challenges of resources, challenges of manpower and challenges from near-peer competitors,' said Perry. "None of them are insurmountable, but we are not going to be able to face them by clinging to business as usual. We have to be innovative. We have to examine these problems without bias and we have to come to data-driven solutions. We can do it, and we are doing it. I watched it happen right here at NSSC under Andy Wiest's watch."



Wiest served as NSSC Bangor's commanding officer from October 2016 to March 2020. In his role, Wiest ensured support of 3,500 Sailors in two squadrons, and across 11 functional areas to ensure ships executed on time for more than 200 operational events. Wiest was also responsible for driving the innovation behind the first-ever Fire Hose Drone Defense System (FHDD), a "last 100 yards" solution for the Counter-Unmanned Aircraft System.



"It has been a profound honor to serve the nation, the Navy, and the Submarine Force in supporting the DOD's number one mission - strategic deterrence," said Wiest. "The awesome capability of our submarines, and the caliber of our submarine crews in executing forward deployed operations is eye-watering, and provides a blanket of protection to the American people every day. I was both privileged and honored to be a part of it."



Gillison comes to NSSC Bangor from Kings Bay, Georgia, where he served as deputy commander of Submarine Squadron 20.



"I've been amazed at the warfighting spirit of NSSC, especially in these challenging times," said Gillison. "You guys are leading from the front, you're turning over an outstanding crew and I look forward to continuing what you started."



Naval Submarine Support Center Bangor provides centralized administrative and support services to local submarine squadron commanders, assisting them in their responsibilities for material, personnel, training, and logistics of assigned and visiting submarines.



For more news from Commander, Submarine Group 9, visit www.facebook.com/SubGru9 or www.navy.mil/local/csg9/.

