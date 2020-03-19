Pennington chosen as director of Production

ANNISTON ARMY DEPOT, Ala. -- Steve Pennington was named Anniston Army Depot’s director of Production, effective March 15.



Pennington, a 1981 graduate of Walter Wellborn High School, began his career at ANAD in October of 1983 as an engine mechanic in the Reciprocating Drive Train Division.



During his 37-year career, Pennington has served in various positions on depot.



“From learning the processes on the shop floor and supervising shops to serving as deputy director of Small Arms and several other things, my whole career has prepared me for my new role,” said Pennington.



He worked in the Turbine Drive Train Division, the Tracks Division’s M88 line and the Transmission Drive Gear Division.



Pennington worked his way through supervisory roles to serve as a division chief for three of those divisions - Turbine Drive Train, Reciprocating Drive Train, and Transmission Drive Gear divisions.



“Setting up the Transmission Drive Gear Division in Bldg. 475 is one of the things I am very proud of during my career,” said Pennington.



In 2012, he was named the Process Optimization Manager for the Powertrain Systems Value Stream.



Prior to being named the director of Production, Steve was the deputy director for Weapons and Components and Manufacturing, Cleaning and Finishing.



“I have had great teammates who have supported me throughout my career. I have worked in many areas and I tell people all the time not to be afraid to move around to different jobs on the depot. It gives you more experience and more knowledge,” said Pennington.



Pennington is looking forward to continuing his service and support to the warfighters by ensuring the depot continues to produce quality products.



He plans to encourage increased participation with Lean and Voluntary Protection Program initiatives throughout the DP workforce.



Pennington received Lean training through Georgia Tech University’s Safety-Integrated Process Improvement.



His other civil service education includes ISO and leadership training.



“I want to continue the great work others have done before me,” he said. “It takes all of us to be successful.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.19.2020 Date Posted: 03.19.2020 11:29 Story ID: 365501 Location: AL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pennington chosen as director of Production, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.