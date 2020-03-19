Check your tires for wear, age as you prepare for trips

Courtesy Photo | Worn tires, those without enough tread depth, can cause rainy weather to become more...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Worn tires, those without enough tread depth, can cause rainy weather to become more dangerous for driving. see less | View Image Page

ANNISTON ARMY DEPOT, Ala. -- As we begin to think about summer travel, it’s a good time to check out the tires on our vehicles.



Are they safe for that trip to Disney World or the beach? How can you tell?



Here is some information to help you.



Most people check tread depth on tires is first when trying to determine whether or not a tire is safe to use.



Tread depth is important; when there isn’t enough tread left on a tire, traction becomes an issue. Worn tread is particularly dangerous in wet road conditions.



A friend recently experienced a serious vehicle accident when his tires lost traction during a light rain.



He wasn’t seriously injured, but his vehicle was totaled. The cause? His tires had very little tread left, which led to a hydroplaning event in the rainy weather.



Tread depth is only one indicator of tire safety.



Tires deteriorate as they age. So, just because a tire still has good tread depth does not mean the tire is safe to use.



Cracks can lead to steel belts “slipping” inside the tire.



Under-inflation can lead to early end-of-life or failure of a tire.



Failure of a tire can be catastrophic.



Follow your vehicle and/or tire manufacturer’s recommendations to ensure your tires are properly maintained.



It is important to keep your tires properly inflated and rotated to ensure a long and safe tire life.



HOW DO I KNOW HOW OLD MY TIRES ARE?



On the sidewall of a tire is a series of numbers and letters. But, the important information is the tire’s U.S. Department of Transportation number.



Tires made after 2000 have a four-digit DOT code. The first two numbers represent the week in which the tire was made and the second two represent the year.



A tire with a DOT code of 0412, for example, was made in the fourth week of 2012.



After determining the tire’s age, you should inspect the rubber closely.



Check for irregularities in the tread and cracks in the sidewall.



Vibrations and other vehicle handling issues can be another indicator of an old tire.



Consider replacing the tire immediately if such symptoms appear.



WHAT TO KNOW WHEN BUYING TIRES



Since most of us don’t know how long a tire has been “in stock” at our local retailer, it’s always a good idea to look at new tires and subject them to a “birthday” and condition inspection before the tires are purchased and mounted on our vehicle.



Additionally, since you can’t know how well tires have been maintained, avoid buying used tires.



The previous owner may have driven them with low pressure or could have hit curbs repeatedly.



USE AND CARE OF SPARE TIRES



Inspect your spare tire, as you would for all your other tires. These emergency tires don’t last forever.



Maintain your spare tire as recommended. Use them only as designed.



Many spares are not normal sized tires and the recommended speed when using these smaller tires it usually about 45 miles per hour.



Spares should only be left on the vehicle as long as it takes to have the flat tire repaired or replaced.



The recommended pressure may be printed on the sidewall of the spare tire.



REMINDERS



Tires have an important effect on the way a vehicle handles and brakes. Do not neglect your tires. Inspect them regularly and maintain them properly.



No one enjoys a flat tire and no one wants to take a sudden, unexpected, hair-raising ride (or worse) when a tire fails.