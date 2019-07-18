Marne Air Soldiers perform convoy live-fire training

Marne Air Soldiers from 2nd Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade held a three-day convoy live-fire exercise to sustain readiness in preparation for future combat operations, July 9-11 on Fort Stewart.



“It’s imperative that Soldiers get proper convoy live-fire training,” said 2nd Lt. Kevin Davies, an automated logistical specialist with 2-3 Avn., 3rd CAB, 3rd ID. “Soldiers will acquire muscle memory the more they train in these exercises and they will be able to successfully execute in stressful environments.”



The CLFX training ensures that Soldiers are well familiarized with mounted weapons systems and how to properly fire on a moving vehicle. Soldiers performed the mounted gunnery exercise using the .50 cal. machinegun.



Despite the rain; Soldiers pressed on with the convoy live-fire, upholding the well-known Army motto, “If it’s not raining, we’re not training.”

The three-day CLFX began with a drive through of the gunnery range to familiarize Soldiers with the terrain.



The second day Soldiers executed a day and night blank-fire to properly establish and correct any deficiencies the Soldier might have with the weapons system, leading into a day and night live-fire on the final day.

The key tasks in the CLFX was to conduct tactical convoy and react to contact while mounted in the stationary and moving positions.



“This training is beneficial no matter what military occupational specialty you are,” said Sgt. Jonathan Cardec, an aviation operations specialist with 2-3 Avn., 3rd CAB. “In my opinion, the convoy live-fire ended very successfully.”

