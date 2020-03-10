IWTC Virginia Beach Sailors Donate Blood to Save Lives

Courtesy Photo | 200310-N-XX082-0003 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (March 10, 2020) A brightly decorated and...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 200310-N-XX082-0003 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (March 10, 2020) A brightly decorated and custom recreational vehicle with a team of military and civilian personnel from Naval Medical Center Portsmouth support the Armed Services Blood Drive at Layton Hall on Dam Neck Annex. Information Warfare Training Command Virginia Beach staff and students donated over 60 units of blood in a two day period. IWTC Virginia Beach currently offers 65 courses of instruction in information technology, cryptology and intelligence with an instructor and support staff of 280 military, civilian and contractors who train over 6,500 students every year. (U.S. Navy photo by Intelligence Specialist 1st Class Ken Evans/Released) see less | View Image Page

By Information Warfare Training Command Virginia Beach



VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. –– A brightly decorated and custom recreational vehicle (RV) arrived at Layton Hall on Dam Neck Annex, and instead of a family arriving for a leisurely vacation, a team of military and civilian personnel from Naval Medical Center Portsmouth showed up to support the Armed Services Blood Drive (ASBD), March 11.



In 1962, after recognizing the need to provide medical support to forward deployed units and stateside families, the ASBD was created as a stand-alone organization. Today, the ASBD supports deployed combat units, veterans and military families throughout the world. To date, ASBD has provided over 1.5 million units of blood to service members and their families. Information released by the ASBD states a single unit of blood is enough to provide lifesaving support for as many as three service members who may be currently serving in a combat zone, and a pint of blood can sustain a premature infant’s life for up to two weeks.



At Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Virginia Beach, ASBD personnel screened Sailors, Marines and civilians who wished to donate blood via battery of questions and simple medical tests. Screening was conducted on site to ensure donations do not negatively impact the donor. Candidates who successfully screened were then brought to the RV where they provided their donation. Overall, the process was painless and took only about 45 minutes.



“Over the last two days IWTC Virginia Beach, staff and students provided over 60 units of blood to support the ASBD,” said Capt. Richard Bosworth, commanding officer of IWTC Virginia Beach. “I am honored to serve with so many young men and women willing to sacrifice their time to contribute to such a worthy cause.”



IWTC Virginia Beach, located in Dam Neck Annex, currently offers 65 courses of instruction in information technology, cryptology, and intelligence with an instructor and support staff of 280 military, civilian, and contractors who train over 6,500 students every year. It is one of four schoolhouses for the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT) and oversees learning sites at Jacksonville and Mayport, Florida; Kings Bay, Georgia; and Groton, Connecticut to continue aligning IW community training.



With four schoolhouse commands, two detachments, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, CIWT trains over 20,000 students every year, delivering trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. CIWT also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community.



