DoDEA Schools Begin Digital Learning

Photo By Pfc. Kaden Pitt | Laura Gilliam, student affairs officer, Wiesbaden High School, hands out laptops to parents and students in order to facilitate a switch to online classes, U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden, Germany, March 19, 2020. Wiesbaden High School, like many other Department of Defense Education Activity Schools, has begun a digital learning program to combat education challenges in response to the spread of COVID-19. (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Kaden D. Pitt, 7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

In an effort to combat the spread of COVID-19, Department of Defense Education Activity schools in Europe have switched to online classes starting March 19, 2019.



While many schools around the world have made the decision to go on an extended hiatus or postpone the school year altogether, for Wiesbaden High School and other DoDEA schools serving the military communities in Europe, simply closing their doors is not a feasible solution.



“The next best thing if the classroom setting is not available is learning online because the alternative is no education and that for many of our kids is not an option,” Brian Barnes, instructor, Wiesbaden High School, said. “Teachers were given lessons over the past days so we can know how this will work.”



Teachers have been working to make the transition from the traditional classroom setting to online as smooth as possible.



“For most of the teachers, this is their first time,” Barnes said. “People will make mistakes and things will change. It’s important that we all stay flexible.”



Flexibility has been a key point to making the switch out of the brick and mortar school. From giving out laptops for those who may not have access at home to informing parents they made need to take a more active role in their children’s schooling.



“Parents are going to need to check grades and ask their child what assignments are due, and verify they’re being turned in,” Barnes said. “If you’re worried about their grades, be an advocate for their education and reach out to the teacher.”



Teachers will begin online learning through various methods, this may include using sites that allow teachers to post lectures and assignments, or even having class via video chat. One of the crucial pieces in the formation of these new lesson plans has been communication, not only within their school but with others that have already made the transition.



“We’ve been reaching out to places like Bahrain, South Korea and Italy to see what it’s looking like in places that have already been affected,” Barnes said. “Teachers are getting a crash course in virtual schooling and it’s big.”



Teachers at Wiesbaden High School and DoDEA schools across the world are having to make major adjustments to the constantly evolving environment around them while preparing to provide the best education possible.



“Teachers are eager for it to work,” Barnes said. “At the end of the day, we are here as teachers because we want to educate. We’re going to get the job done.”