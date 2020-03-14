Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Griffin Brown Recognized as USS Blue Ridge Sailor of the Week

SOUTH CHINA SEA - Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Griffin Brown was honored as USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) Sailor of the Week, March 13.

Brown, a native of White House, Tennessee, joined the Navy to gain life experience and see all the world has to offer.



“I wanted to join the service for as long as I can remember and knew the Navy was my best option to be able to grow and learn,” said Brown.



Brown, who believes serving in the Navy is about being part of something much bigger than himself, enlisted mid-2017 before being stationed aboard U.S. 7th Fleet flag ship in December.

“I love this command,” said Brown. “There is an incredible amount of history onboard Blue Ridge and I’m glad to have been part of bringing this ship back to life after a nearly two and a half year dry-dock period. The men and women I’ve served with have taught more than I could've hoped for and made me part of the close family that Engineering is, and I could not be happier.”



In his two years and four months aboard Blue Ridge, Brown has made an impact on the mission of the ship and 7th Fleet.



He’s been a part of two 18 month boiler inspections, a member of the Engineering Training Team and assisted on many vital ship repairs.



For his accomplishments, Brown gives credit to his fellow shipmates.



“If it wasn't for the people that have trained me, then I couldn't have done half of the things I’ve been able to do,” said Brown. “For example, I’ve learned how to manage my time, multitask and how a Steam Propulsion plant operates and I‘ve learned about many different countries and cultures while visiting different places. I feel honored to be able to serve in the greatest navy in the world, it’s a dream come true.”



Since departing her forward-deployed homeport of Yokosuka in January, Blue Ridge has supported engagements with allies and partners through port visits at Okinawa, Busan, Republic of Korea and Laem Chabang, Thailand.



Blue Ridge port visits represent an opportunity to promote peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. As the 7th Fleet flagship for Vice Adm. Bill Merz, Blue Ridge is crucial in demonstrating commitment to regional partners and fostering relationships. Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and, as 7th Fleet command ship, actively works to foster relationships with allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region.

