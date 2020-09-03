Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    J.R. Simplot Company was awarded the ESGR Pro Patria Award

    Photo By Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur | The J.R. Simplot Company was awarded the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Pro...... read more read more

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2020

    Story by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur 

    Joint Force Headquarters, Idaho National Guard

    BOISE, Idaho – The J.R. Simplot Company was awarded the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Pro Patria Award for their outstanding service to the National Defense through continuing support of the National Guard and Reserve on March 9.

    Simplot CEO and President Garrett Lofto and Maj. Gen. Michael Garshak, commander, Idaho National Guard, spoke on behalf of the importance of the Idaho ESGR and the importance of the Pro Patria Award, which is presented annually to one small, one large and one public sector employer in each state.

    "We currently know that in the past year, we have 161 employees who have been active in some form of military duty," said Lofto. "That is something we are very proud of as a company. It is something that we fully support. We signed a Letter of Support here and we are going to continue to be humbly proud of supporting the military. Today the company is being honored with a very prestigious award."

    Additionally, Idaho Army National Guard Sgt. Matt Gibson nominated his supervisor, Brad Russell, Simplot Regional Raw Procurement Manager, for the Patriotic Employer Award.

