    Michigan National Guard assisting in getting out COVID-19 supplies

    Photo By Staff Sgt. James R Bennett | Soldiers from the Michigan National Guard assist Michigan Department of Health and

    LANSING, MI, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2020

    Story by Lt. Col. Dawn Dancer and 1st Lt. Andrew Layton

    Michigan National Guard

    LANSING, Mich. -- Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced today the call up of the Michigan National Guard to assist the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services with assembling and loading critical personal protective gear, such as gowns, and face shields. Once packaged, MDHHS will deliver the supplies to various local public health departments.

    “The Michigan National Guard has been involved with the COVID-19 response from a planning and coordination standpoint since the State Emergency Operations Center was stood up,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. "The men and women of the Michigan National Guard are part of the fabric of our communities and I am confident they are ready to support state and local agencies as this response continues.”

    “The members of the Michigan National Guard are experienced and proven professionals,” said Maj. Gen. Paul Rogers, adjutant general. “Our units frequently train and respond side-by-side with state and local
    emergency responders, making them well suited for domestic operations. The National Guard has unique capabilities, providing local first responders with additional resources to combat COVID-19.”

    Information around this outbreak is changing rapidly. The latest information is available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.

    Date Taken: 03.18.2020
    Date Posted: 03.18.2020
    Story ID: 365467
    Location: LANSING, MI, US 
    Web Views: 88
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Department of Defense
    Michigan
    National Guard Bureau
    U.S. Army
    Michigan National Guard
    The National Guard
    COVID-19

