Kentucky National Guard modifies drill training for this weekend amid coronavirus crisis

FRANKFORT, Ky. -- In conjunction with Kentucky Emergency Management, the Kentucky National Guard is preparing to provide support to the state due to the effects of COVID-19 across the commonwealth.



In light of this preparation the Kentucky Guard is modifying its prescribed drill training this weekend. Most units across Kentucky will conduct a non-traditional muster in lieu of their published training plan.



This paid, non-traditional muster will allow the organization to gauge the readiness of the force and assess personnel availability in support of the commonwealth. Additionally it will provide a real-time snapshot on the health of our Guardsmen, to include their families.



“In this extraordinary time, the men and women of our force are our greatest resource. Their health and safety is of paramount concern, as well as the well-being of our Guard families,” said Brig. Gen. Hal Lamberton, Kentucky’s Adjutant General.



If service members have not already heard from their military leaders, they should contact their unit's fulltime personnel or chain of command and ensure they have the most up-to-date information on what is required of them.



Additionally, there are some service members who are actively preparing for an overseas mobilization or officially named exercise in the coming months. These Soldiers and Airmen will continue training to support those initiatives.



“We have a dual mission to support both the state and nation as we’re called upon,” said Lamberton. “Right now, we are taking the appropriate measures to mitigate the spread of this virus following the directives from both the president and governor and will ensure we have a healthy force for the continuity of our mission.”



The Kentucky National Guard would like to remind all citizens of the commonwealth to practice proper hygiene and safeguard your health and well-being and that of your family.



For more information on COVID-19, please visit kycovid19.ky.gov



EDITORS NOTE: Photos & Official photo of the Kentucky National Guard can be found on www.flickr.com/kentuckyguard



Point of contact is Maj. Stephen Martin, 502-607-1898, KYNG.PAO@mail.mil

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.18.2020 Date Posted: 03.18.2020 17:28 Story ID: 365461 Location: FRANKFORT, KY, US Web Views: 22 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kentucky National Guard modifies drill training for this weekend amid coronavirus crisis, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.